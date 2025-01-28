For nearly 50 years, Saturday Night Live has been the destination for guest hosts from all walks of life to showcase their comedic abilities. During their week, the guest host won’t be the only stranger on stage, as the hottest musical acts of the day perform to the intimate studio audience. Together, the two artists create a wholly unique show that becomes even more special when, on rare occasions, the host and musical guest for Saturday Night Live are the same person.

The task of hosting the full show without breaks is daunting, which explains why only a handful of hosts have attempted the feat. Now that Timothee Chalamet has joined the group of Saturday Night Live multitaskers, we are taking a look at the best performers who used all their talents to entertain live from New York.

10 Willie Nelson

Season 12, Episode 12

The “On the Road Again” singer, Willie Nelson, dropped in to studio 8H to work as both the host and musical guest back in February 1987. The episode would see Nelson star in sketches such as being the manager of a redneck tanning parlor, sit in as a guest on the recurring Church Chat starring Dana Carvey, and sing a duet with cast member Victoria Jackson.

Although music was Nelson’s trade, he was no stranger to acting, with small roles in television shows like Miami Vice by the time he appeared on Saturday Night Live. Nelson looked a little stiff at moments, but his laid-back demeanor was an asset to a show that can rattle a performer’s nerves with the pressure of a live broadcast. In moments such as his duet with Jackson, where they sing the silly and sweet “The Boyfriend Song,” Nelson is in his environment and enjoying the show as much as the audience.

9 Bad Bunny

Season 49, Episode 2

Rapper and recording artist Bad Bunny took a break from recording platinum albums to try his hand at comedy for the 49th season of SNL. Pedro Pascal stopped by to help Bad Bunny with his monologue and appear in a later sketch, but the assist wasn’t needed. Based on the uproarious applause anytime he appeared, the studio audience loved Bad Bunny so much that it’s amazing they didn’t rush the stage.

The Bullet Train actor had a big night that saw him be everything from a king to a soap actor to a nun, never missing a beat. Bad Bunny’s approach was to take on each sketch with the type of energy and big performance needed for the show, giving the cast something to play with at all times. For all the good work done, if the only sketch that managed to be broadcast from the night was his turn as Shrek, the episode would still be worth mentioning.

8 Britney Spears

Season 25, Episode 19 and Season 27, Episode 12

Pop idol Britney Spears took the world by storm after her debut single “Baby Hit Me One More Time,” so it was inevitable for her to appear at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Spears’ acting resume was primarily a handful of episodes on The New Mickey Mouse Club, so live television would have been intimidating if not for the fact she was already a paparazzi favorite before she hit the legal drinking age. Spears was the host and musical guest twice, once in season 25 and then again in season 27.

Spears had a particularly good comedic chemistry with cast member Tracy Morgan, who hilariously serenades her in the sewers in her first hosting assignment. What Spears lacked in formal training, she made up for by having the natural instincts of a live performer, and she held her own with the likes of Will Ferrell and Cheri Oteri. Possibly, her time at Saturday Night Live gave her the confidence to pursue more acting work because, by the time she came back for her second visit of double duty, she was there to help promote her new movie, Crossroads.

7 Jennifer Lopez

Season 26, Episode 11 and Season 35, Episode 15

Working as both a comedic host and a musical guest is ideal for Jennifer Lopez, as she’s had her feet in acting and music from the start. The Selena actress has appeared in a double-duty role twice, once in February 2001 and then again almost ten years later in February 2010. Her first appearance was soon after the release of her romantic comedy, The Wedding Planner, and would have Lopez address the rumors of her diva behavior along with taking part in a Fly Girls reunion from her days on the sketch comedy series, In Living Color.

By her first appearance as host, Lopez had already starred in a handful of movies, such as Anaconda and Out of Sight, and her song “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” was at the top of the charts. The format of Saturday Night Live can throw off the most seasoned actor not accustomed to reading cue cards, but the talented Lopez fits in perfectly with each ensemble. Lopez most recently returned as a musical guest for season 49, but she’s always welcome to host for a reliably good episode.

6 Megan Thee Stallion

Season 48, Episode 3

The platinum-selling artist Megan Thee Stallion commanded the stage when she took on the role of host and musical guest in the 48th season of Saturday Night Live. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper would star in sketches such as a nurse in “Hot Girl Hospital” and a friend who was abandoned in the pre-recorded musical piece “We Got Brought.” The episode wasn’t afraid to get weird, as was seen when a fake deer tried to stab Kenan Thompson in one of the more random entries of the night.

According to NBC, the rapper starred in some of the most viewed sketches of season 48, with her “Classroom” sketch watched over five million times. Megan Thee Stallion looked comfortable on stage and made the most of her time in each sketch. The same year as her appearance on Saturday Night Live, the rapper would also guest star on Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and the following year have a featured part in the unhinged musical comedy Dicks: The Musical.

5 Donald Glover

Season 43, Episode 19

Pulling double duty seemed like a no-brainer for actor and musician Donald Glover, who had experience in comedy with shows like Community and a successful music career under the name of Childish Gambino. His opening monologue was a walk down memory lane as Glover recounted his failed audition in 2007 to join Saturday Night Live as a cast member.

Solo: A Star Wars Story was set to release the following week, so Glover appeared in a sketch as his on-screen character, Lando Calrissian. Another stand-out sketch was his turn as an 80s-era musician named Raz P. Berry, who plots a bizarre form of revenge in the face of a misunderstanding. The show had many funny moments, but Childish Gambino’s two musical performances were the exciting debuts of “Saturday” and “This is America,” with the latter also having the extended music video drop during the airing of the episode.

4 Ariana Grande

Season 41, Episode 15

Ariana Grande is most well known for her music career, but the pop star got her start in the teen Nickelodeon comedies Victorious and Sam and Cat. The comedy training gave Grande both an advantage in hosting the show and material for her opening monologue. Another sketch set at The Kid’s Choice Awards touches on her history, but the joke goes in a different direction regarding the hellish torture of filling dead air.

Grande is a natural performer, but her night of hosting and being the musical guest provided a surprising revelation about her skills at imitation. A celebrity family feud sketch sees her drop a Jennifer Lawrence impression that hits effectively before later starring in a sketch that allows Grande to show off multiple styles of singing in quick succession. If there’s a screw-up to be remembered in the night, it’s not even Grande's fault. That would be Larry David, who fumbles introducing Grande for her first musical performance.

3 Taylor Swift

Season 35, Episode 5

Taylor Swift visited Saturday Night Live on multiple occasions as a musical guest, but she flexed her acting muscles when she also stepped in as host in November 2009. Her opening monologue was fittingly a song that acknowledged everything from her dating life to her recent VMA encounter with Kanye West. A pretaped segment was a parody of the bafflingly popular Twilight series called “Firelight,” where the sexy vampires that go to high school are swapped for equally sexy Frankenstein's monsters.

For the musical portion of the night, Swift performed her songs “You Belong With Me” and “Untouchable.” Although Swift only hosted and performed as the musical guest on the same night once, she has made various returns to sketches over the years. Considering the ever-growing size of her fanbase, maybe she’s set for a return to hosting duties sometime in the future.

2 Garth Brooks

Season 23, Episode 14 and Season 25, Episode 5

Country music megastar Garth Brooks had limited acting experience, but that didn’t stop him from becoming one of the best and most surprising hosts Saturday Night Live had in the 90s. Brooks’ first run as host was so successful he would fill both roles one more time, but this time, the musical guest was his alter ego, Chris Gaines. Between the two episodes, Brooks praises the lifestyle of a “real” cowboy, tries to sell his soul to the devil for a hit song, and is romanced by the intoxicating allure of Mango (Chris Kattan).

When Brooks walked out on the Saturday Night Live stage for the first time, viewers couldn’t have predicted how well he’d take to the format. He looks more like a cast member than a host, hitting his lines with comedic timing that can’t be taught. It won’t be found on Peacock, but fans who can find the sketch “Old French Whore,” from his first episode, will see a side of the country-western star they didn't know was possible.

1 Justin Timberlake

Season 29, Episode 2, Season 32, Episode 9 and Season 38, Episode 16

There are certain guest hosts like Tom Hanks and Christopher Walken that assimilate to Saturday Night Live with such ease they become known for their episodes, and Justin Timberlake would easily qualify for that group. With memorable performances in movies like The Social Network and Alpha Dog, Timberlake has shown himself to be as strong of an actor as he is a musician. While Timberlake has appeared on Saturday Night Live numerous times, he has served as both host and musical guest three times.

Timberlake’s frequent visits have allowed him to build up recurring characters audiences look forward to, like his quiet Robin Gibb next to Jimmy Fallon on The Barry Gibb Talk Show. His first time doing dual honors went smoothly enough, but it’s Timberlake’s second appearance when the superstar goes viral alongside Andy Samberg for the song “Dick In a Box.” He’s basically an unofficial cast member of the show, who has so far been nominated for an astounding eight Emmys for his work on Saturday Night Live, and winning four.

