From humble beginnings to a national institution, Saturday Night Live has cemented itself in American culture over the last fifty years. The chaos of that first night is loosely chronicled in the 2024 film, Saturday Night. From what is shown, it’s a feat that they managed to launch - but they did.

While the show’s format changed greatly over many decades, its core original intentions remain; a testament not only to creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, but also to the many cast members, crew, hosts, and musical guests who participated in the long-running show. From a rotating cast of undiscovered talent to an experimental take on variety shows, SNL has always been and will remain iconic.