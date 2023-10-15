The Big Picture Barbie continues to dominate with a funny and weird sketch on SNL featuring Pete Davidson in a pink Barbie-filled world.

The sketch is a clever parody of the "I'm Just Ken" sequence from the Barbie movie, with Davidson's own twist on the outfits.

SNL is back after a hiatus and brings us hilarious sketches that highlight and reference popular culture moments like this Barbie parody.

Barbie really continues to take over the world. First, with "Barbenheimer," then, it became the highest-grossing movie of the year. Now, with the return of SNL, it's “I’m just Pete.” Host Pete Davidson took to Saturday Night Live with musical guest Ice Spice to bring us a funny show that was weird, hilarious, and filled with callbacks to some of Davidson’s past work on the long-running sketch series. Leaving in 2022, this is the first time that Davidson is hosting the show, and it was a nice return for Davidson bringing all the charm that made him a fan favorite during his SNL tenure.

In a sketch with people making fun of him about his failed show, why he’s already back at SNL, and how a series like Bupkis can have legends like Edie Falco and Joe Pesci in it but still not lead to anyone watching, Davidson overhears it — so what does he do to try and understand how everyone is reacting to him? He has a moment of reflection that takes him to a pink Barbie-filled world. In a parody of the “I’m Just Ken” sequence from Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Davidson brought his “Petes” all together to try and fight for his honor.

This is one of those sketches for Saturday Night Live that is a direct callback to a hot pop culture moment that we can't get enough of. All the "Pete" outfits did have their twists, riffing off of what Ryan Gosling wore in the movie but putting it in Davidson's signature style, from his black hoodie to swapping sweatpants for jeans. It’s funny, weird, and just the right amount of callback to Barbie with an impressive level of production value for SNL's first night back after months of hiatus in support of the WGA strike.

Pairing Pop Culture With 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live loves to bring us into the pop culture titles we know and love and make sure they’re highlighted with some of the show's sketches. We missed some pretty big moments while the show was off the air that would have probably had a call-out, but it is still nice to know that things like the “I’m Just Ken” sequence is one that has enough staying power for fans to continue to laugh about, this time with Davidson.

SNL is finally back, and you can watch Davidson's full "I'm Just Pete" performance below.