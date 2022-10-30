And we’re back! After the first three consecutive weeks of Season 48 with hosts Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, and Megan Thee Stallion, Saturday Night Live took a week-long breather. Last night was not only the return of new episodes, but also the return of veteran cast member Cecily Strong who missed the beginning of the season due to her one-woman play The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe in Los Angeles. This week’s host and musical guest for the Halloween episode was Jack Harlow, an accomplished 24-year-old musician and rapper who is also just getting started. And Mr. Harlow brought along the charm and the funny.

The Kentucky native knew he wanted to be a rapper from a very young age. His parents were always supportive of his interests and passion, with his mother even introducing him to A Tribe Called Quest when he was little. Harlow didn’t just watch or listen to rappers and fantasize about making it big. Any chance he had he was working on new tracks, burning the CDs himself, and selling them to classmates. And the proof was in the lyrical pudding. While Harlow was still in high school, he was already a minor celebrity. Not only did everyone in town know his name, his curls, and his glasses, but big-time musical producers were starting to as well. Scooter Braun, the music executive responsible for jump-starting the music careers of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, and J Balvin, showed an interest in Harlow and took a few meetings with him. While the Braun-Harlow team-up never came to fruition, the Southern rapper is happy he didn’t get fame even younger than he already did. He told Rolling Stone, “I dodged a bullet,” he says. “I got to go to public school…I had to get perspective to say things that could be universally relatable. I got to finish high school. I got to be regular. I got to be humbled. I got to dress poorly. I got to figure myself out.”

There’s a good chance you first heard the artist on TikTok. No, not making videos, but for the frequent use of his 2020 song “Whats Poppin’.” The catchy piano-laced rap caught on rather quickly, which led to an extended remix with fellow rappers including Lil Wayne. But his most notable and headline-generating collaboration came one year later with Lil Nas X’s song “Industry Baby.” (If you don’t know it by title, hit play, you’ve heard it.) His close friendship with Lil Nas X has been popular among their respective fan bases and even led to some rumors about the duo’s possible romantic connection. Harlow playfully shot down the murmurs during his monologue. “People try to romantically link me and Lil Nas X as an item?” prompting the crowd to cheer. “But I’m going to tell you right now, no. Everything that happened between us was casual…and one of the best nights of my entire life,” he said before clarifying with a smirk, “Working with him. Working with him.”

Also in his monologue, Harlow thanked his parents and grandparents who were in the crowd supporting him, and detailed his busy year. “It’s been a big year for me. I put out my second album, I went on a world tour, I just shot my first movie, White Men Can’t Jump.” The film is a remake of the 1992 sports classic and also Harlow’s first movie. (He’ll be playing the role Woody Harrelson played 30 years prior.) The reserved, soft-spoken, and yet unfiltered nature of the rapper has proven to be an unassuming force in his interviews, particularly one interaction he had during the Met Gala with Internet personality Emma Chamberlain, in which his casual “Love ya!” elicited a viral reaction from the YouTuber. But when he’s not rapping and falling into viral moments, he’s promoting his latest album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, which features Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the October 29 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Jack Harlow!

RELATED: 'SNL': Amy Schumer to Host Following Jack Harlow

5/5 Bartenders

It’s always a delight when SNL devotes one sketch to being a mess. Literally. Jack Harlow and Bowen Yang got their mixology on when they played two confident and uncoordinated table-side bartenders for a group of uptight business people (Heidi Gardner, Michael Longfellow, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson). What do these patrons want? Guacamole. What do they get? Drinks spilled on them and some killer dance moves. The solids can wait. Hit it!

4/5 Skechers Commercial

We all know Skechers, right? It’s that sneaker company your mom likes, and probably your uncle. Well, one thing is for certain: Skechers does not like Kanye West. And they put their money where their affordable shoes are and escorted Kanye out of the building when he appeared unannounced at the offices following his recent slew of hateful, anti-Semitic comments. That’s right, Skechers is not going to ever work with the rapper. But, like, of all the places for Kanye to approach… why Skechers?

3/5 Horror Movie Trailer

Halloween is right around the corner and the lead-up to the spooky holiday has been filled with horror movies such as Halloween Ends, Smile, and Pearl. But the scariest movie of all actually hasn’t come out yet. What’s the most terrifying thing that could happen as we near the 2024 elections? The thought of an 81-year-old Joe Biden running for presidential re-election. He fell off a bike! What other chaos awaits in 2024?

2/5 David S. Pumpkins Returns

He’s back and as confusing as ever! It’s David S. Pumpkins! Last night, Tom Hanks made a surprise drop-in to Studio 8H and reprised his role as David S. Pumpkins, the enigmatic pumpkin-loving curly-haired gentleman who wants to be in your nightmares. But none of the guests of the haunted experience know who he is. Why is the smiley guy with two weirdly sexual skeletons (Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan) popping up in between Annabelle (Sarah Sherman) and Freddy Krueger (James Austin Johnson)? Just accept it. Any other questions?

1/5 AA Meeting

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are where people can really open up and be their most vulnerable selves. They can speak about that one moment when they realized they had to finally give up the drink and how they might have not been there for their loved ones. Or, they could dig down and share something that’s been on their mind for quite some time. When Jesse (Harlow) reluctantly had the floor at his recent meeting, he decided to tell his trusted allies about an idea. Not just any idea, but a genius idea for a new Pixar movie. Seriously, how has this not been a Pixar movie yet?

Next week, Amy Schumer hosts for the third time alongside musical guest Steve Lacy.