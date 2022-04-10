Actor extraordinaire Jake Gyllenhaal returned to Studio 8H last night with musical guest Camila Cabello to host Saturday Night Live fifteen years after his hosting debut. Over the last 30 years, Gyllenhaal has developed an impressive career on both the stage and screen. Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Gyllenhaal was immersed in the world of entertainment from day one. Brought up by two creative parents, his father Stephen Gyllenhaal an Emmy-nominated director, and his mother Naomi Foner, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, it’s easy to see why Jake would be so drawn to the arts. But for him, it was really watching his older sister Maggie Gyllenhaal thrive on stage that got him interested in performing: “Watching her act or have fun on stage when we were really young was a huge influence on me.”

During an episode of the Awards Chatter podcast, the Oscar-nominated actor dissected his career, which officially began with his first film role at age 11 in City Slickers, and explained that, although he started auditioning as early as age 9, his parents and grandparents were sure to prioritize education over acting. In fact, he even turned down a role in the 1992 film Mighty Ducks to focus on school. His high school years were filled with auditions, whether it be for school productions or professional jobs around the city. Hard work paid off tremendously his senior year, when he booked a lead role in October Sky alongside Chris Cooper and Laura Dern, as well as the lead as Tevye in his school’s production of the hit musical Fiddler on the Roof. After a couple of years studying eastern religions at Columbia University, Jake realized he had to make a decision about his future. His career outside the classroom was blossoming, and so he chose to leave college and put all of his energy into acting.

It’s performances in cult classics like Donnie Darko and Highway that led to his career-defining work in Ang Lee’s Brokeback Mountain with Heath Ledger, the latter of whom he knew when they both tried out for Moulin Rouge! years prior. “When we didn’t get [Ewan McGregor’s] part, we confided in each other…and we became friends then.” After critical acclaim for his work in the western romance, opportunities for Jake started flooding in. He’s balanced an impressive on-screen career with films including Prisoners, Nightcrawler, and Stronger, with his rich stage work in projects such as Constellations, Sunday in the Park with George, and Sea Wall/A Life. He also joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as classic Spider-Man villain Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far from Home. And if that wasn’t enough, he’s also attached to star in 10 upcoming projects.

While largely known for his intense and more serious roles, Gyllenhaal has proven his innate comedic abilities and that he doesn’t take himself very seriously. In addition to hosting in 2007 and holding his own alongside comedy pros such as Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph in their recurring “Bronx Beat” sketch, he’s stopped by Weekend Update, starred in a Digital Short with Andy Samberg, and even sang and floated his way through John Mulaney’s “Airport Sushi” sketch as “Guy Who Travels in Pajamas.” He’s also played a fictionalized version of himself in the Comedy Central series Inside Amy Schumer and played the wacky Mr. Music in the Netflix special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the April 9 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Jake Gyllenhaal!

5. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Cold Open

History has been made! The Senate recently confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as the replacement for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. That means that upon being sworn in, she will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. This is a massive feat for the United States and all the people that helped pave the way for this to happen. After the vote confirmed Ketanji (Ego Nwodim) would be taking on this prestigious role, she was visited by a few of the heroic people that came before her, including Ruth Bader Ginsburg (McKinnon), Thurgood Marshall (Kenan Thompson), Harriet Tubman (Punkie Johnson), and Jackie Robinson (Chris Redd).

4. Jake Gyllenhaal Monologue

A lot has changed since Gyllenhaal first hosted Saturday Night Live in 2007. Can you believe that at that time, there was only one iPhone and that Brokeback Mountain was just two years earlier? So many things have happened over these last 15 years around the world, but what’s most important is how Jake has changed. He realized he didn’t have to go completely method in his work, and that his focus should be more on having fun. After all, acting is playing pretend for a living. But rather than simply talk about all of this, Jake grabbed a mic and decided to sing his heart out.

3. Dream Home Cousins

Ready to see your dream home? The day has finally come for Lillian (Heidi Gardner) and Pat (James Austin Johnson), who have been planning their dream home with the Dream Home Cousins stars Gage (Gyllenhaal) and Rick (Mikey Day). All is going as planned until Lillian finds out that Pat’s grumpy and elderly mother Bea (Kate McKinnon) and her equally old and cranky cat Charles-David would be moving in with them. So is Lillian still getting her dream home? Yes, of course! But will it be totally different in order to fulfill Bea and her 27-year-old cat’s needs? Also yes.

2. Cabaret Night

Some people are great, exceptional even, but for the most part, people are just okay. Frankly, no one takes the time to acknowledge all those people that are sub-par. Here to sing a song about averageness is The Singers Four (Gyllenhaal, Cecily Strong, McKinnon, and Bowen Yang), a group that hasn’t performed together in five long years. Are you the type of person who flies under the radar? When a test is curved, do you still just get a B? Did you recently clean out your inbox? Well, sit back, relax, and enjoy this poetic ballad about the little accomplishments in life that are more impressive than you might think.

We live in such a fast-paced world, that it can feel nearly impossible to stay on top of all the latest trends. Thankfully, the expert trend forecasters (Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang) are always three steps ahead of what’s in and what’s out. They’ve crunched the numbers and collected all the data from their mean computer and are ready to share their findings. Stop jogging to Kelly Clarkson at the gym and if you have the urge to sneeze, then for the love of all that is holy, sneeze! One thing that never loses its style? Their outfits.

Next week, singer Lizzo stops by Studio 8H as both musical guest and first-time host!

