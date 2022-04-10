Jake Gyllenhaal hosted Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest Camila Cabello, and the show had some great sketches though there were also some that couldn't make the show. In a cut for time sketch, we got to see Gyllenhaal play the dean of a college who invited his colleges (Andrew Dismukes and Chloe Fineman) to have dinner with himself and his wife (Cecily Strong). Professor Williams and his wife, Vanessa Williams are clearly enjoying their own dinner party, but their guests want to leave because they're trying to have a baby.

The revelation accidentally spawns a strange fight between the professor and his wife when he blames her for their lack of children, though she has some thoughts of her own on the matter. It all leads to the reveal that Professor Williams is, in fact, an artist who refuses to show his work to anyone and his wife is fed up. The pieces in question? Pictures of dogs in various poses. Like reading a newspaper, or dressed as Yoda from Star Wars and so on and so forth.

This is definitely one of those sketches where Strong leans into the more outrageous aspect of her character, and it helps to set the entire tone for the sketch.

Fineman keeps asking the other couple why his art kept them from having kids and the answer was simply to just show more of the artwork instead of actually doing anything to give her an answer. The pictures just keep getting progressively weirder with the last one resulting in a dog wearing multiple fanny packs and sitting on bench. That one, it's worth pointing out, is the only one that he finished working on.

The question of why they don't have kids is never quite answered, and by the end the two talk about how they were made for each other, whatever warped way they see their relationship. It is hilarious to watch as Dismukes and Fineman try and navigate their dinner with these two and their theatrics but the more the paintings were revealed, the funnier it got. Especially when one was just a photograph, but it was somehow not finished either.

It makes sense why this one was cut for time however it is hilarious to watch Strong in these roles. She nails them every time and this sketch was no exception and I hope she keeps playing these strange characters.

Watch the sketch here:

