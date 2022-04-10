This couples counseling appointment from hell is beyond a couple's worst nightmare. Featured player Punkie Johnson takes the lead in this Saturday Night Live sketch when host Jake Gyllenhaal and Melissa Villaseñor go to couples therapy. Johnson, who is often under utilized on the show, really gets to show off her comedy chops, and will leave you wanting more Johnson every episode.

Gyllenhaal and Villaseñor go to see "the highest rated therapist on Zocdoc," the app where people rate medical professionals, in order to save their marriage. Villaseñor and Gyllenhaal immediately start arguing about his love of manga when Johnson gets a phone call, interrupting the session. Johnson code-switches from her therapist voice, saying "Bitch, I told you not to call me while I'm working." The person on the line threatens to shoot her, which Johnson isn't scared by in the least. Gyllanhaal and Villaseñor, however, are concerned about the shooting threat.

Just as Gyllenhaal is about to make a break through, Johnson gets another phone call. She tells the person on the other line their exact location and says everyone in the room is "strapped." Villaseñor desperately asks what it means to be strapped (it means to have a gun on your person), but Johnson returns to the session by asking Gyllanhaal to read texts from her own partner and think about how they would respond. Gyllenhaal begins to say "Giiirrrll," which Johnson quickly shuts down saying "Don't do that voice."

Ego Nwodim, as Johnson's angry partner, bursts into the room with a super soaker, in lieu of the gun that she said she was bringing. Nwodim reveals that she is furious at Johnson for texting a girl named Clarissa. Johnson denies texting Clarissa, but Gyllenhaal confirms that she has been, as he is still holding onto her phone. However, when Gyllenhaal reads the texts out loud we find out that Johnson had shut down Clarissa's advances. Nwodim sends Johnson a text for Gyllenhaal to read aloud, much to his dismay as they're all standing together. This time, however, Johnson asks him to do "the voice." Reading Nwodim's declaration of love reunites Gyllenhaal and Villaseñor, leading them to assume the entire event was staged. Johnson laughs, and replies "Yeah, let's just go with that."

Johnson finally gets to prove that she can successfully carry a sketch, and it is always exciting to see Nwodim and Villaseñor. This sketch certainly makes you wonder why Johnson is so under utilized on SNL. Hopefully, we will see Johnson start to lead more sketches after proving so successful in this Couples Counseling sketch.

You can watch the sketch below:

https://youtu.be/6b4dvBF991M

