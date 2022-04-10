Jake Gyllenhaal hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Camila Cabello and the show was a great look at Gyllenhaal's comedic chops including bringing to life his own home improvement show with his cousin (played by Mikey Day) where the two cousins help bring dream homes to families. The problem? A mother-in-law who wants to make the needs of her 27 year-old cat the most important aspect of the renovation.

Kate McKinnon plays the mother-in-law who the Dream Home Cousins listen to over the wife they were hired by and every bit of her dreams are thrown out the window for McKinnon's. The couple (played by Heidi Gardener and James Austin Johnson) want a lake front dream house but it's the cat's medical needs that seem to take priority even though it's clear that Gardener was not consulted with any of these changes.

Sometimes, you have to compromise your vision to take care of those in your life but McKinnon seems to just have taken everything to the extreme and Johnson's wet blanket husband is too afraid to stand up to his mother for the sake of his marriage. So instead, he watches as his bedroom turns into a shared space between all three of them.

RELATED: ‘Ambulance’s Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on Michael Bay’s Filming Style, Drone Shots, and THAT Surgery Scene

Home renovation shows often do have compromises but what's do funny about this sketch is that they clearly wanted to make this beautiful house for Gardener's character but it resulted in her having everything given up because her mother-in-law hated her and took over everything about it.

Do we get to see a change in their relationship by the end? No. Even the one room left untouched has the mother-in-law's collection in it instead of just being a room left unchanged completely for her. It's weirdly relatable, we've all been there when it feels like our compromises are taking everything we wanted and completely changing it into something else entirely but hopefully not as drastically as this.

If anything, this family no longer has a living room because the cat has so many medical machines trying to keep it alive (because it is 27 years-old) that the entire downstairs is dedicated to the cat and McKinnon's character's cooking (with an oven and stove from the 20th century instead of anything new). It's funny, great, and maybe I wanted Gyllenhaal and Day to kiss? But it's just genuinely a funny little sketch to keep the night moving.

Every A24 Coming-Of-Age Film Ranked

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (342 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman