Saturday Night Live had another fun episode this past weekend with host and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion leading the charge. SNL’s cold open didn’t waste any time getting the comedy ball rolling with their humorous interpretation of the latest and final January 6 hearing.

This humorous sketch saw many of the SNL cast give their impressions of some of modern politics' most noteworthy figures. This included Heidi Gardner as Liz Cheney, Kenan Thompson as Bennie Thompson, and Michael Longfollow as Adam Schiff. The show hilariously compares the latter to one of the creepy people from the hit horror movie Smile. However, the two that stole the show were Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer respectively. Their segment of the sketch depicted the phone call between the pair and former Vice President Mike Pence. What’s so funny and scary is how spot on Fineman’s impression of Pelosi is. She has always been a master of impressions, but whether it's the wild eye movements or the subtle inflections in her voice, Fineman will make you keel over in laughter.

What adds to that is Sherman’s sporadic Schumer impression. Sherman plays the Senate Majority Leader as a man that desperately wants to be included and whose main concern isn’t saving democracy, it’s humorously getting his Doordash order. He just wants his lunch. Their combined incompetence and oddball pairing, along with them talking over one another, is just an endless treat. Also, of course they addressed Pelosi’s “poo-poo” moment.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live': Megan Thee Stallion's Best Sketches, Ranked

Another major moment of the actual hearing was the committee issuing a subpoena to former President Donald Trump which meant that James Austin Johnson also returned to his blond wig to give his response. Like always, Johnson’s Trump impression is scary accurate. If you’d close your eyes, it's easy to mix up what’s real and what’s the brilliant impression. Johnson’s version of Trump loves going into rants and this sketch is no different. His gut-busting rant this time included Rocky’s Apollo Creed, who’s a very good friend of his, and a diet coke.

It’s been a crazy and frankly dark couple of years. Especially since the events of January 6, 2021. However, the one thing SNL has always been great at is finding the humor in those dark moments. These hearings have brought a lot of comedy gold to the forefront and SNL has been hilariously mining it. You can watch the entire January 6 hearing cold open full of funny impressions down below. You can also stream the latest episode of SNL featuring Megan Thee Stallion on Peacock now.