Saturday Night Live this week had host Jason Momoa with musical guest Tate McRae and he brought us a pretty good episode! Leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, Momoa was there to promote his film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which meant plenty of Thanksgiving-themed sketches mixed into the night! One of those sketches took us to the airport for a play on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade to see all of our favorite types of travelers heading home for the holidays.

Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim sang as two TSA agents documenting what was going on in the airport around them during the holiday season. From people complaining about the price of a hacked bag to a woman who took an Ambien too early, it was a cast of characters we all know too well. This includes a hot pilot, Captain Gary (Momoa), who's more into using his title to get laid than actually flying planes. Captain Gary doesn't seem to actually be flying today, but he's interviewing people in the Chili's To-Go bar and getting some drinks himself.

The simple, funny, sketches that many of us can relate to often wind up being the best. Even if you're not traveling this holiday season, you know what it is like to dread the airport. Maybe if Nwodim and Yang sang our way through the airport, that would make flying during the holidays a much more enjoyable experience.

'Saturday Night Live' Does Holiday Sketches Best

While they haven't done away with holiday sketches entirely, they are more rare on Saturday Night Live now. So it's nice to remember how good the show can be when looking back at previous Thanksgiving and holiday sketches. To keep your festive spirits up check out our list of Saturday Night Live's best holiday sketches and watch Momoa get in on the fun below.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

