The Big Picture Jason Momoa hosted SNL with musical guest Tate McRae, taking on supporting roles in many sketches.

A notable sketch featured Momoa as a man lost at sea who returns to find his fiancée has moved on.

In the sketch, Momoa and Andrew Dismukes have a push-up contest for the house and the fiancée, with Momoa winning easily.

Jason Momoa hosted Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest Tate McRae. While Momoa was in most of the sketches, he took a lot of supporting roles, but one that really sticks out is a sketch all about a man lost at sea who comes back to find his fiancée has moved on, and he doesn't really have much else left to live for. His former fiancée, Chloe Fineman, invites him over for dinner to meet her new husband, Andrew Dismukes.

She warns her husband that he might be scrawny given his time away and to not be frightened. What she sees when she opens the door is, of course, Momoa, and Dismukes is almost instantly put off by him and becomes standoffish towards him. He keeps pushing back at him until finally, the two end up standing in the living room without shirts on, looking at each other as Momoa pours wine all over his face and then Dismukes challenges him to a push-up context.

The rules state whoever wins the push-up contest gets the house and Fineman, and she agrees. But it is barely a fight as Dismukes can barely do a push-up, and Momoa beats him almost instantly. Dismukes has to then leave his home and go on his merry way as those were the rules, but where he'll go, that's up to him. It's a very weird but fun sketch that plays with what we know about marriage and love and just bends the rules in a way that is appealing.

Giving It All Up For Love

Image via NBC

The funniest part for me is that the rules aren't just that you can get the girl. It's that you get the girl and the house and essentially the life you wanted. It's not enough to take one aspect of Dismukes' life, Momoa had to take it all from him if he won this contest and it is kind of sad to see a man so determined to love this woman that it it is all just gone in that quick of a flick.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

SNL Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature Weekend Update segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.



Release Date October 11, 1975 Cast Kenan Thompson, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim Main Genre Comedy Genres Comedy Rating TV-14 Seasons 49

Watch on Peacock