The Big Picture Jason Momoa's SNL monologue emphasized his love for the ocean and his dedication to preserving it, showcasing his passion for environmentalism.

The monologue was straightforward and true to Momoa's authentic style, without any flashy or forced elements that didn't suit him.

Momoa used his platform to promote his company Mananalu and its mission to "unplastic" the planet, demonstrating his commitment to ocean conservation.

Jason Momoa took over Studio 8H to host Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest Tate McRae and used his monologue to remind audiences about the importance of saving our oceans. Momoa, who was born in Hawaii, began by talking about his love of the ocean and his desire to be a marine biologist when he grew up, even though growing up in Iowa made that tricky.

He went on to talk about how he would go on to move back to Hawaii where he ended up getting cast on Baywatch, and his love of acting took over. While the monologue did focus on Momoa's work, including how much he loves playing Aquaman and his new movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it also had Momoa talking about his work helping to get rid of single-use plastic water bottles and taking care of the planet every step of the way.

Momoa is the founder of the company Mananalu which is creating a "wave of change" by having the goal of trying to "unplastic" the planet. Momoa using a platform like Saturday Night Live to talk about Mananalu just shows the kind of environmentalist he is, and shows his dedication to preserving ocean life as a whole, especially while promoting a movie like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

A Simple Monologue from Momoa

Sometimes, monologues don't have to be flashy. It wasn't a big to-do with a song and dance, it was straight forward and had the energy that we've come to know from him as a performer and a person. He's the kind of person who is passionate about the things that mean a lot to him, like Mananalu and what his company stands for. This is one of those monologues that really just is crafted for the host that they have. It wasn't forcing Momoa to do some song and dance or forcing him to do something he wasn't going to shine in.

