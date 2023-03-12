Jenna Ortega hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest The 1975 and the show was a pretty great one. Bringing to life some iconic movies and new characters, it was an episode that highlighted Ortega's talent while also making us laugh over and over again. It also introduced some new characters for James Austin Johnson and Andrew Dismukes that should definitely come back in the future.

When two lawyers (Ortega and Bowen Yang) are talking to their coworkers about advertising their law firm, they decide on a jingle so that people can know their number and know who to call. The duo revealed they were met with the beautiful tunes of Soul Booth (Dismukes and Johnson) when they went to Lucciano's the previous week. There, they were inspired and decided to ask Soul Booth to come write a jingle for their law firm.

It didn't come easy, they had to try and get the right sound because Mitchell (Yang) wanted it to sound exactly like it did when he was "getting tanked" at Lucciano's. So they all work through some jingles with Soul Booth until they find the perfect song to put out into the world so that people know they can trust their law firm. Both Chloe Fineman and Devon Walker did a great job at playing the "straight man" opposite Ortega and Yang, and it was just overall a great sketch.

Image via NBC

These are the kinds of characters though that Saturday Night Live loves to bring back, and Soul Booth is genuinely a funny idea. So if this is one of those things that both Dismukes and Johnson get to return to whenever they want? That'll be pretty exciting.

While we all laugh thanks to their work each week, the editors of Saturday Night Live are struggling to be heard by NBC. They have been sharing their fight on social media and by going to the standby lines each week to let people know what is happening and how NBC has continued to ignore their requests. So the editors will likely be on strike come April 1st. You can learn more and share your support by visiting their posts on social media.

This sketch was simple, funny, and will now have me singing the phone number to a fake law firm for the rest of the weekend because both Dismukes and Johnson really nailed that jingle vibe. Can we have these characters coming back all the time through? This was genuinely perfect and hilarious for them both.