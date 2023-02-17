Despite the massive exodus that followed the end of Season 47, Saturday Night Live returned with a bang with a slew of new faces on its line-up. Season 48 has so far been eventful, and the fun is stepping up a notch this March with exciting new additions announced to take on hosting duties when the show returns from its two-week hiatus next weekend. To join previously announced Woody Harrelson for the next batch of hosts are Kansas City Chiefs tight end and recent Super Bowl winner, Travis Kelce, as well as Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega, the trio will take turns steering the show from February 25 through to March 11, respectively.

Harrelson will kick off the show on February 25 which will mark his fifth time hosting the show, which means that audiences can also expect to watch his induction ceremony into the hallowed Five-Timers Club which includes fellow high-profile names such as Paul Rudd, Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Scarlett Johansson, Alec Baldwin, Steve Martin, Drew Barrymore, among many others. Harrelson will be promoting his upcoming film, Champions set to hit theaters on March 10. Champions is an inspirational sports film that will see Harrelson take on the role of a disgraced, former minor league basketball coach who, as part of his community service requirement is tasked with coaching a team of intellectually disabled layers ahead of the Special Olympics. Bobby Farrelly directs the film from a screenplay from Mark Rizzo. Joining Harrelson as a musical guest will be Jack White who will be making his fourth solo appearance as a musical guest and fifth overall. White released two solo records in 2022 with a special 20th-anniversary edition of his band, The White Stripes’ acclaimed album “Elephant” expected later this year.

Travis Kelce will then pick the baton from Harrelson the following weekend on March 4. This will be the Super Bowl winner's hosting debut on the show, sports fans who've been entertained by his footballing abilities will no doubt be looking forward to watching him showcase his comic side when he picks up the mic at SNL. Accompanying him as a musical guest will be Kelsea Ballerini who will also be appearing on the show for the first time. She recently released her new EP "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" this past Valentines's Day which was accompanied by a short film. Right after SNL, Ballerini will be embarking on her Heartfirst U.S. tour set to begin later in March.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Pedro Pascal’s 'SNL' Episode Proves He Deserves More Comedic Roles

March 11 will welcome another debutant in Jenna Ortega, who was among the list of celebrities fans of the show suggested make the hosting cut this year following the impressive success of her Netflix show Wednesday. Wednesday's fans have already seen Ortega's effortless delivery of deadpan humor on the show and will be looking forward to more. On the film side, Ortega stars in the hotly anticipated Scream VI, which will hit theaters on the same weekend as her SNL episode on March 10. The musical guest for the episode with be 1975, which will mark their second appearance as a musical guest. The band is currently on a sold-out world tour supporting their new hit album “Being Funny in a Foreign Language.”

SNL broadcasts on NBC and is equally available to stream live on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Check out our interview with Harrelson below: