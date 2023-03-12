Escaping from Ghostface isn't the only activity keeping Jenna Ortega busy in New York City, as the actress hosted last night's episode of Saturday Night Live. After being advertised during the past week in a series of sketches related to Wednesday, Ortega was ready to take the stage and make sure everyone in the audience had a good time. As the youngest host featured in this season of the iconic television show, Ortega took the opportunity of making the most out of her opening monologue, where she recalled her first on-screen appearance ever.

When she was still a child actor, Ortega starred in a toothpaste commercial, where she promoted the use of the product so children could get rid of their mouths' "invisible nasties". The Scream actress charmingly pointed out that she still has the personality of that young girl who talks about toothpaste, praising movie magic for making her seem scary. To prove her point, Ortega played the toothpaste commercial once again but, this time, it was edited to look like a scary film, making the "invisible nasties" a much more visible threat.

The actress proceeded to briefly introduce her Wednesday-star, Fred Armisen, who received a warm reception from the audience thanks to his seasoned career as a part of Saturday Night Live. The pair of performers were featured in a comedy sketch later in the episode, where they put a twist on the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap. Ortega is supposed to play the leading roles during the production of the film, but when the director can't find an appropriate stand-in to work with that day, he asks Raymond (Armisen) to read lines with the actress. Needless to say, things get out of control soon enough, when Raymond doesn't follow the script.

Image via NBC

The 'SNL' Editors Are Ready to Go Strike

As Ortega was delivering her monologue inside, members of the International Alliance for Theatrical Stage Employees were handing out pamphlets outside the building to bystanders who were interested in the show. The group were trying to create awareness regarding the negotiation between the union and NBC Universal, setting an April 1 date for the upcoming writer's strike. It remains to be seen how the conflict will affect upcoming episodes, and just how much time it will take to reach an agreement that is beneficial for all of those involved.

