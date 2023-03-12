Jenna Ortega hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest The 1975 and it brought us a great show overall. And one of the first sketches of the night was Ortega hanging out with the boys of Please Don't Destroy. The comedy group, which is made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, has slowly continued to make a name for themselves on Saturday Night Live and this is one of the first times that their sketch of the night was up front and center. But it was a pretty great one.

As always, the host is talking with the group as themselves and while Ortega is talking about being burnt out, the boys are basically ignoring her so that they can pack up their bags as they're going on a beautiful cross-country road trip. After all the stress that Ortega was just talking about going through, she instantly wants to join in on, and the boys of Please Don't Destroy are excited to have her. That is until they all get on the open road together.

As they're driving and singing a song about their road trip, the team all starts to slowly get on each other's nerves, and they start fighting with each other. Like Marshall and Ortega fighting about the slurpees they all drank, or Higgins and Herlihy screaming at each other about the exits. It is, honestly, relatable if you've ever been on a road trip with friends or even if someone is trying to navigate for you but they're not paying as good of attention as you'd like them to. Pair that with the catchy song they all made up, and it's a genuinely funny sketch.

Image Via NBC

This was the last show for March meaning that unless NBC comes to an agreement with the editors of Saturday Night Live, this was the last show before they strike on April 1st. For the last month, the editors have been pushing on social media and in the standby lines for the show for support in their contract negotiations with NBC, and it has gotten to the point where they are planning to strike in order to make their voices heard. You can support them by sharing their resources and listening to the editors!

Often, a Please Don't Destroy sketch is chaotic and this one was in a way that was oddly relatable? Maybe we all go on too many road trips.