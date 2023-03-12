Jenna Ortega took to host Saturday Night Live with musical guest The 1975 and it was a great show overall! One of the funnier sketches took aim at Ridiculousness, you know the show that is constantly playing on MTV no matter what time you turn the channel on. The actual series is hosted by Rob Dyrdek and he always has Chanel West Coast and Steelo Brim as his people on the couch but from time to time, there's a guest who comes on to talk about the videos they're sharing and talking about.

In the Saturday Night Live sketch we have Mikey Day as Dyrdek, Chloe Fineman as West Coast, and Kenan Thompson as Brim. But they're joined by guest Lee Lee Two Times (Ortega) who is popular on TikTok and has quite the energy. Meaning that she loves to bring up incredibly depressing stories from her life while trying to relate to the videos that they're watching. Which, doesn't typically happen on the actual Ridiculousness but then again you never know whether or not anyone in these videos are actually okay, so it's kind of already morbid on its own.

But for Lee Lee, she starts by bringing up how her cousin fell off a boat one time and got dragged under it only to be decapitated by the propeller. Then all these "Nemo" looking fishes start to eat at her dead cousin's head and they can't really do anything about this. It was Lee Lee's attempt at being relatable but Dyrdek would prefer she stayed away from the "tragic and upsetting" anecdotes.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Jenna Ortega and Fred Armisen Star in a 'Parent Trap' Remake

The sketch goes on though to include Lee Lee talking about a time when her cat had a bunch of kittens because she was always pregnant. Everyone starts making fun of her cat for sleeping around and then Lee Lee talks about the time that the cat gave birth to a ball of cat parts that was alive and had no mouth. This leads to one of the best moments of the sketch listening to Ortega screaming inside her mouth.

This was the last episode before the editors plan on going on strike on April 1st. NBC has not listened to the editors of Saturday Night Live as they have asked for negotiations about their contracts and it has resulted in the editors now pushing back at NBC. Share resources, tweets, and more from the editors to show your support for them!

Check out Ortega in the Ridiculousness sketch below: