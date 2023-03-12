Saturday Night Live had the right idea when they brought to life the chaos that can exist at a Waffle House establishment by tying it to a Friday Night Lights esque new show. Host Jenna Ortega plays a young girl who has been with her boyfriend (Marcello Hernández) since the 8th grade. She wants to break up with him so that they can go about their lives and if they are meant to be they will come back together whenever they're ready. The problem is that he hangs out outside the Waffle House after a game.

So for all their upset feelings and the seriousness in their conversation, it is met by the customers of the Waffle House throwing each other around or screaming. Ortega is crying about her love for Hernandez and the two are just trying to understand why this is a better move for them both, but instead we're paying attention to Ego Nwodim standing on the counter and screaming at the employees or Mikey Day with a The Dukes of Hazzard tattoo on his back and corn-rows.

It really is just one of those sketches where you're not surprised it happened but instead wondering why it took so long for Saturday Night Live to take on the idea of the Waffle House. The sketch really is just two things happening at once and when Ortega and Hernandez have their final moments, hugging each other and thanking one another for their time together, he asks whether or not she needs a ride home. What we learn is that her father is actually Day who has been fighting in the Waffle House the entire time. We learn that because he gets thrown through the window by the Waffle House security and brushes off the glass to take his daughter home.

The show also comes on the heels of a strike brewing for the editors of Saturday Night Live, who will strike against NBC if their contracts are not negotiated before April 1st. They have been working tirelessly to bring us great episodes every week, and we can share our support for them by sharing their resources and supporting them in getting NBC to listen.

As we all know, the Waffle House is a place where all bets are off and this sketch is one that will definitely live on in infamy as we think about what happens with the late-night crowd at Waffle Houses across the United States.