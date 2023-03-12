It looks like Jenna Ortega was transferred from the Nevermore Academy to the Xavier Institute for Higher Learning, as the actress starred in a Saturday Night Live sketch that served as a parody of Marvel's X-Men. Hosted by Kenan Thompson portraying a fictional television star named Jay, the "School vs. School" dynamic placed students and a teacher from a regular institution in a battle of knowledge against people who are most definitely knock-off mutants. Defying what you can expect from a comic book, these super-powered individuals are not trained to handle their own emotions.

Mikey Day plays Professor Zander, a bald academic who uses a hovering wheelchair to move around his institution. At first, it is implied that this wise teacher possesses some sort of telekinetic set of skills, allowing him to read the thoughts of those around him. Zander constantly argues with Ortega's character, Zena, because the young woman believes she is prepared to use her powers and venture out into the world on her own, even if she might not be completely ready for the task. The constantly heated debates make the rival team nervous due to the rageful nature of their opponents. After all, if you're competing against a super-powered group, you'd like them to be as calm as possible.

Love Life's Punkie Johnson is featured in the sketch as the teacher from the regular school. Unfortunately, her character doesn't have a good time at the contest because, when she is asked a question by Jay, Professor Zander telepathically fries her brain, leaving the woman frozen with a nosebleed and a terrified look on her face. Before anyone can even focus on helping the teacher, the competition has to be stopped because a member of Zander's team destroys her podium with her extremely powerful strength. The one responsible for the destruction is the appropriately named Knockout, played by Molly Kearney.

Live From New York, It's Jenna Ortega!

The Wednesday actress was featured as the youngest host for this season of Saturday Night Live, and she brought her best comedic skills for her time in the spotlight. After being promoted in ads making reference to the viral dance that took over TikTok, Ortega was ready to perform in a variety of sketches, including a parody of MTV's hit television series, Ridiculosness. In the clip, the actress plays Lee Lee Two Times, a TikTok star who is all about the good vibes but is full of disturbing anecdotes and uncomfortable stories.

You can check out the complete "School vs. School" segment below: