You kind of have to be great at many a things to be on Saturday Night Live but being good at impressions is a stand out. Which is why Chloe Fineman's take on The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge is so funny. As a society, we're obsessed with Coolidge because she's truly and honestly one of the funniest people in the world. It's because she has this way of delivering lines that truly just makes her feel like both someone who is the smartest person you've ever met as well as a child just discovering something for the first time and she's a comedic genuis.

So watching Fineman as Coolidge discover Christmas is...well, I now need Coolidge to host so they both can do this together. The sketch is simple: Coolidge is just amazed by all things Christmas and goes around the typical Christmas items and shares her thoughts about them. From Christmas lights that helped her realize her cat was epileptic to shaking her Christmas present and figuring out that it was an antique doll with one eye, she seems fascinated by all things the holiday.

It truly was such a simple premise that works because this is how Coolidge would interact with the holiday. After seeing her as Tanya in The White Lotus, fans are once again obsessed with the comedic prowess of the star who brought to life iconic characters throughout the years. But I wouldn't hate if she did a series of videos like this where she's just discovering things.

Image via NBC

Coolidge thinking that the man playing the piano in front of her wrote "Jingle Bells" is probably my favorite part, but it is also hard to pick because Fineman does an incredible job with the portrayal of Coolidge and really drives home just how good she is at impressions as well as how much we all have fallen in love with Coolidge over her career. I think this could work as a long-standing bit for them, and it'd be great to see where they take it because man, is it just funny watching her discover things.

The greatest stocking stuffer is a foot? Iconic! The thing is: The really does only work with Coolidge because like I said before, she has this way of making everything old and boring feel new and exciting and hilarious all at the same time and honestly, spending Christmas with Coolidge would be fun.