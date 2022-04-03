Jerrod Carmichael hosted Saturday Night Live this week, and he didn't disappoint! The comedian brought a fun energy to the show and gave audiences great performances in the sketches that he did, including a hilarious one about baby clothes. There's a weird tendency to make baby clothes that talk about a kid being a "future heartbreaker" or label them as a bride and groom when they're just infants, so the sketch gives us a new clothing line from Osh Kosh F*gosh that features shirts that say things like "Alexander Hamilton was a TERF" or "I love Kristen Stewart".

As the end of the sketch says "Oh, relax. It's not like they can read". As a society, we've put a lot of pressure on babies from the start with gendered clothes or heterosexual norms, and the sketch is calling that out more than anything else. That said, some of these onesies are fun, such as "Holland Taylor can hit me with a truck".

The sketch features Carmichael in a couple with Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes and Chloe Fineman as well as Chris Redd and Heidi Gardener. The couples are hanging out and watching their children play but are also questioning the onesies that their kids have on.

It's not exactly a new thing. For decades corporations have sold idea that certain things are for boys and certain things are for girls, including the more palatable version of the "future heartbreaker" style baby clothes that do exist. So this sketch making fun of the heteronormative way we handle baby clothes is spot on because you know parents would be up in arms if this clothing line existed, but have no problem putting their infant in an outfit that says something about being a wife.

The clothing line is called "Born This Way" and features onesies that I would in fact wear if they came as shirts. But it's also a classic Saturday Night Live call out sketch that seems harmless, but then really proves how weird it is that people think it's okay to put a baby in a onesie about eventually being attractive.

So if Osh Kosh F*gosh wanted to make a real line like this, I'm sure plenty of adults would try to get some of these shirts. But would Holland Taylor have to approve the selling of that one onesie, or would she like it enough to let it happen?

Check out the sketch here:

