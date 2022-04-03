Saturday Night Live returned last night with first-time host Jerrod Carmichael alongside musical guest Gunna. During an episode of the Awards Chatter podcast, the stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and director said that he dreamed of having a show on NBC since he was just 13 years old. Growing up in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, however, with no connections to the industry, made this dream seem less attainable. “Growing up in the neighborhood I grew up in, what you expect from the world, what you think you’re capable of, are kind of naturally inhibited. That’s the biggest fight, just to break down that inhibition.”

From an early age, Carmichael revered television in all of its forms. He’d watch everything from sitcoms on Nick at Nite, to the soap opera Dallas with his grandma, to the iconic and long-running hit Frasier before bed with his family. The “must-see TV” era of television was what he hoped to contribute to one day and to do that, he realized he’d probably need to quit his job at the shoe store and make the move to Los Angeles. After a nudge from a customer in the store, Carmichael moved across the country and never looked back. In fact, that weekend he landed in California, he dove head-first into stand-up comedy for the first time. “I arrived [in Los Angeles] on Friday, went to the Comedy Store, watched the whole show, stayed until 2:00am, and then that Sunday night I was doing an open-mic there.”

Talent, perseverance, and a strong work ethic are three reasons why Carmichael was able to achieve his childhood dream before the age of 30. In 2015, NBC premiered The Carmichael Show, a multi-camera sitcom following Jerrod as a fictionalized version of himself navigating everyday life with his argumentative and insightful family. The series, which also starred David Alan Grier, Loretta Devine, Tiffany Haddish, and Lil Rel Howery, lasted for three seasons. In that relatively short amount of time, they managed to address a number of controversial and divisive topics not typically discussed on sitcoms, including gun rights, depression, protests, and Bill Cosby, in a thoughtful and digestible manner. One of his priorities while developing the show was making sure he was respecting the “audience’s intelligence,” something that multi-cam shows have struggled with for the last few years. “It can’t be ‘too edgy’ if it comes from a real place.”

Though his sitcom carved out a loyal fanbase for him, most people likely know him from his successful stand-up comedy career. He was a scene-stealer in the Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, and Zac Efron comedy Neighbors in 2014, and that same year, delivered his first stand-up special Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the Store, which was directed by Spike Lee. He followed that up with another HBO special 8 and a documentary series Home Videos, in which he interviews his family about their lives and different events in the world. His latest stand-up special, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel was directed by Bo Burnham and is available to stream on HBO.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the April 2 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Jerrod Carmichael!

5. Scattering Remains

No one wants to think about it, but inevitably, we’ll have to say goodbye to those we love. This family knows that heartache all too well, as they recently lost their beloved Pop-Pop. To honor the man’s life, the family decides to scatter his remains at sea. But somewhere along the way, communication with the mortuary got really messed up, and now they have to figure out how to proceed.

4. Story

There’s always that one person who interrupts a good story. For Brian (Carmichael), that interrupter would be Bradford (Kyle Mooney), an overeager, socially awkward man who is absolutely pumped to be in New York City for the first time. Bradford does his best to fit in and show his enthusiasm for Brian’s restaurant story, but ends up doing more harm than–uh, Bradford, can you not interrupt my description right now?

3. Post-COVID Game Show

COVID might be (mostly) over, but its brutal effects are still wreaking havoc on our systems. Specifically, our memory. Doesn’t it feel like the simplest things in life are now suddenly confusing? How do we initiate conversations with fellow humans? What’s a normal greeting? And what month are we in? Three brave contestants Derek (Carmichael), Jennifer (Sarah Sherman), and Victor (Bowen Yang) pose the question that everyone’s asking themselves post-COVID: “Is my brain okay?”

2. Shop TV

Hey, y’all! Welcome back to Shop TV. Bringing fake smiles and forced chemistry as always are your hosts, Dot (Cecily Strong) and Rhett (Mikey Day). Today, they welcome the sweetest doll maker around Kevin Lickitt (Carmichael) who is proud to show off his latest toy creation: Rhylee Rainbowlocks. Described as a “student by day and magical popstar by night,” Rhylee is a perfect toy for any child. Fun fact about the doll! You can give her a haircut and then press a button and her hair grows back. But uh, the end of the rainbow hair spool is in an unfortunate location. It’s not what you think it is, it’s really just the doll’s “anchor point.” Any doll maker would know that.

1. Jerrod Carmichael Monologue

…He’s not going to talk about it. It’s only been one week since it happened but, doesn’t it feel like it’s also been years? Have we always lived in a post-slap era? Lorne Michaels is right though, the nation needs to heal. Hey, Barack Obama, maybe you can take a break from writing books and weigh in on Will Smith? Jokes aside, Jerrod knows that a lot of people probably have no idea why he was hosting SNL, or even who he was, but that’s okay. From the moment he walked onto the stage, he disarmed the audience with the charm and conversational humor that his fans know and love. If you didn’t know who Jerrod was before this evening, you definitely do now. And you’re probably kicking yourself for not knowing him sooner.

Watch Carmichael’s new special Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel available now on HBO. Next week, Jake Gyllenhaal returns to Studio 8H to host alongside musical guest Camila Cabello.

