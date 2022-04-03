Saturday Night Live had a great show with host Jerrod Carmichael and even the sketches that would probably not be that funny on any other night were hilarious, including this one about scattering the remains of Pop Pop. Carmichael and Andrew Dismukes play two men who work at a mortuary and are helping a family (played by Kyle Mooney, Heidi Gardner, and James Austin Johnson) say goodbye to their beloved Pop Pop.

Standing on a beautiful cliff side, Johnson tells a story about how his father used to bring him out there after his games as a kid and the two would just talk together. It was all a wonderful setup, but nothing could really prepare you for what actually happens in the sketch. At first, you'd probably assume the ashes would blow back into their faces or something like that right?

Instead, the two men from the funeral home tell the family to prepare for them to let Pop Pop go and throw his corpse down a cliff side. Not his ashes, his entire corpse. Just fully thrown down a mountain side in a way that was truly so shockingly funny that I'll be thinking about it for quite some time.

Grieving his hard, but truly just think about someone misunderstanding the situation and throwing a corpse down a cliff instead of their ashes. It'd be traumatizing, but what a story to tell the grandkids someday. What's so funny about this sketch is that both Carmichael and Dismukes don't seem to understand the problem with this. They were "unaware" that he was supposed to be cremated, and they just thought throwing his body down the cliff was what the family wanted.

This is only worse when Dismukes decides to go retrieve the body by jumping down the cliff and, instead, retrieving a biker who had an accident. There are so many beats to this sketch that work but only because of how Carmichael and Dismukes are playing these funeral home employees. At one point, Carmichael pulls out an urn thermos to have some of his soup and Gardener asks why he bothered to bring an urn if they didn't cremate her father-in-law.

It's one of those sketches that is so out there that it works, and it really thrives off of how Dismukes and Carmichael work together to bring these two employees to life in a way that sold the bit.

Check out the sketch here:

