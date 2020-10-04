‘SNL’: Jim Carrey Debuts His Biden, Recreates Debate That Is Both a Recent & Distant Memory

The Saturday Night Live Season 46 premiere kicked off with Jim Carrey debuting his Joe Biden character in a cold open sketch recreating the first presidential debate. Carrey is not the first actor to tackle playing Biden on SNL. Instead, Carrey takes the reins from Woody Harrelson, the most recent actor to step into Biden’s shoes. Before Harrelson, Jason Sudeikis tackled playing the former Vice President during his time on the SNL cast.

It might be difficult to remember that far back (even though we’ve had a very chill week), but the first presidential debate between Democratic nominee Biden and President Trump did in fact happen less than one week ago. SNL‘s interpretation didn’t waste an opportunity to make jokes about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, which was reported just a few days after the debate. Writers made sure returning Trump portrayer Alec Baldwin had numerous one-liners foreshadowing this news. And, as you might expect, no one does a comedic performance quite like Carrey. The actor was completely in his element as Biden during the cold open, with his reliable rubber face helping him contort and twist to heighten his absurd performance. It seems Carrey’s Biden is going to be a man who can barely contain his anger up until Election Day 2020, which is definitely a choice — and perhaps the right choice, all things considered.

Carrey’s Biden debut and Baldwin’s return to Trump kicked off an otherwise sluggish Season 46 premiere hosted by Chris Rock. Despite the wealth of material available after — and I will repeat this to make sure it’s clear — a very chill, very relaxed, very normal week, the SNL cast is easing into things rather than running at it full pelt. It’s definitely a choice — and perhaps not exactly the right choice, all things considered.

Saturday Night Live Season 46 airs on NBC on Saturday night. New episodes air at 11/10c.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.