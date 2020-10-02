‘SNL’ Reveals First Look at Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

In keeping with their bizarre practice of not having their actual cast members play major recurring roles, Saturday Night Live dropped a first-look teaser of Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris ahead of the sketch show’s season premiere this Saturday. And they look… fine? Mostly fine, yeah.

Don’t get me wrong – it’s delightful to see Carrey returning to sketch comedy (it’s been nearly 30 years since In Living Color), and Rudolph absolutely crushes it in everything she does. But the stunt casting aspect of it can’t be ignored, particularly when you remember that SNL was more than happy to have Donald Trump himself host the show back in 2016. The fact that the show has been scrambling to reposition itself as a member of the Trump resistance over the past four years (by shoving Alec Baldwin of all people into the role of the President week after week) is embarrassing for far too many reasons to list. And as much as I like Carrey and Rudolph, the draw of SNL has always been its cast. It would’ve been a nice opportunity to give two of their regular players a chance to shine, rather than grabbing a pair of big names in a bombastic bid to draw new viewers.

You can check out the teaser below (it’s basically just Carrey and Rudolph going through makeup and wardrobe, with Carrey undergoing the more drastic transformation of the two). SNL returns this Saturday, October 3 on NBC. For more on SNL, click here to watch the trailer for the upcoming Showtime documentary on legendary cast member John Belushi.