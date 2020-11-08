‘SNL’ Cold Open Celebrates Biden/Harris Win with ‘Ace Ventura’ & “Macho Man” Shoutouts

You’ve got to hand it to Saturday Night Live: When they celebrate, they celebrate hard. The latest episode of SNL aired approximately 12 hours after major networks officially named Joe Biden as President-elect and Kamala Harris as the Vice President-elect after a week of counting ballots and slowly watching election maps turn blue and red. After a day of public rejoicing across the nation, SNL decided to keep the good times going with one heck of a cold open starring Jim Carrey, Maya Rudolph, and Alec Baldwin.

The cold open kicked off with Beck Bennett playing Wolf Blitzer and Alex Moffat as John King. The two CNN anchors went from tired to wired when they were able to call the election for the Biden/Harris ticket, segueing into Rudolph and Carrey recreating the victory speeches given by Harris and Biden just a few hours earlier in Delaware. There were some good cracks, natch, with Rudolph getting some of the best of the bunch. But the cold open’s real stroke of genius was giving viewers the chance to absorb a punchier, sillier version of the President Trump concession speech we’ll likely never hear. The concession portion of the cold open went from good to fucking incredible when it chose to plop Baldwin’s Trump behind a piano — recalling Kate McKinnon‘s Hilary Clinton singing “Hallelujah” back in November 2016— and have him sing a slowed-down version of The Village People‘s “Macho Man,” a Trump rally favorite.

And, if the “Macho Man” shoutout wasn’t good enough, the cold open-ended on the highest of high notes. As the sketch came to a close, Carrey’s Biden made an Ace Ventura reference. The actor leaned hard into the podium and put his whole body into delivering the iconic “You’re a loser” line, making sure we all knew it was directed at the outgoing President of the United States. Truly, I can’t think of a more breathtakingly perfect cherry on top of an already incredible Saturday.

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. Watch the celebratory post-election cold open below. For more, why not revisit the best sketches from last week’s supremely good Halloween episode?

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.