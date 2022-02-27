John Mulaney hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time this week and brought with him a great bunch of sketches that left us laughing throughout the night. Through his five times hosting, Mulaney has shown his ability as a host over and over again. He's a Five-Timers Club card-holding member for a reason and this fifth time hosting didn't disappoint! Maybe next time don't make us feel bad about pet food?

From sketches calling back to his previous hosting gigs, great musical performances from guest LCD Soundsystem, and more, the episode was a great introduction to the Five-Timers Club for Mulaney. Plus, who doesn't want to feel guilty about the food we feed our pets right off the bat of an episode?

Buying food for your pet can be hard. You want them to have the best that money can buy, but then you also need that money to pay for their food. And pet commercials love to make us feel bad that we can't get our furry friends the best out there. So Blue River made a commercial where they completely guilt a woman into buying the food because she's bullied into believing her dog can't walk with the other dog food brand. Or more she's tired of being yelled at for the food she's getting, so she grabs the more expensive one to run away from the situation. Either way, Blue River dog food is the winner of this battle.

Basically, Heidi Gardner is just trying to get her dog some food when Cecily Strong points out that Blue River dog food is better and makes sense monetarily. It doesn't make sense, her math doesn't check out at all because she keeps saying there are only 28 days in a month and that it's only some change a day to feed her dog. She gets extremely aggressive with Gardner and then Strong's husband (played by Mulaney) shows up with another dog and reminds her about all their pets and her love for them and how she defends them all.

It is a pretty funny look into pet food commercials who love to guilt us into what we're giving our pets and force us to feel bad because we can't spend thousands on pet food, but also I would have watched Mulaney bringing different animals to Strong for another ten minutes. Personally, I love the fluffy cat.

