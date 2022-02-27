John Mulaney took to Saturday Night Live to host for the fifth time, and with his return came some brilliant new sketches and some callbacks to his sketches of shows past, including the "Cupid Shuffle." Previously, Mulaney did a sketch called "Cha Cha Slide" where he joined a family reunion for his partner expecting to be out of his element, but somehow knew everyone and was having the time of his life doing the "Cha Cha Slide" with them all.

Now, we're back with the new version of Mulaney showing up at the reunion, shirt at the ready, and doing a remixed version of the "Cupid Shuffle" that the family all knows how to do except for his partner. However, Mulaney is prepared — he even has his own deck of cards to play Spades mid-dance.

Kenan Thompson plays a DJ who queues up the music, but instead of R&B artist Cupid singing his song, it's Thompson giving out the dance's instructions. They go to the right, to the left, they walk it by themselves, but then they also "turn and dunk" and "push it like LeBron," apart from the usual dance moves the song calls out. Much like the first version of this sketch, Mulaney inherently knows how to do the dance but the difference this time around is that he seems to know everyone at the reunion too. When they went to the wedding, he felt out of place until the "Cha Cha Slide" began. Now, he's talking to old friends and making jokes like he knows everyone, and it's a pretty great change-up between the two.

It's such a simple format for a sketch and yet works because it's hilarious watching tall, skinny, white Mulaney at Ego Nwodim's family reunion and joining right in. Even Nwodim said she didn't know the new dance moves, yet still did them with ease as Thompson called out unexpected instructions — minus the cards, she didn't have her own cards this time. They're having fun, they're dancing, and now we have another set-up to a sketch that they can pull from when Mulaney comes back to host in the future.

Much like the "Cha Cha Slide" sketch, there isn't much to it other than Mulaney dancing at the Robinson family reunion everyone in the audience laughing at how into it Mulaney gets. But still, it works — it is funny and watching him do a new version of the Cupid Shuffle is worth it. Even if they didn't do the "now kick" part the first time through.

