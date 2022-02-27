Meeting a partner's family for the first time is already an awkward situation, but for Mikey Day in this Saturday Night Live sketch, it is a nightmare. In the skit with host John Mulaney, who is now a part of SNL's five-timer's club, Day meets his girlfriend's (Heidi Gardner) brothers after she earnestly tells him that he reminds her so much of them. To his dismay, her brothers (Mulaney, Kyle Mooney, and Andrew Dismukes) could not be more different from he is, opening the door with the phrase "Well, well, well, look what the little mamacita dragged in." Day is perplexed to meet Sweet Vermouth and the Street Easy band, confused about what exactly reminds his girlfriend of him.

The band used to include Gardner on stand-up bass, but unfortunately, she had to quit for her job. She does, however, say that she'd rejoin if they are making money now, but Dismukes quickly replies that no, they are not making any money. The audience is treated to a performance of "Gin Alley," with all three singing with the appropriate growly and raspy voices for the tune. Gardner is ecstatic after the performance, confirming that they sound so raspy because they've been smoking more, but Day is still absolutely confused about the similarities between him and her brothers.

Gardner assumes Day is jealous of "how masculine" her brothers are, but he quickly retorts he isn't and that he doesn't even understand what style their giant suits and raspy voices represent. Mooney explains that they are a "swing revival revival" band, trying to bring back the swing revival from the 1990s. Mulaney monologues explaining:

"The year is 1999, Slim Shady just told the world what his name is, Carson Daley is the new Walter Cronkite, and thanks to the Cherry Popping Daddies, Big Bad Voodoo Daddies, and one Gap commercial, swing is king."

The brothers break out into a new song, "Devil Daddy," which sounds questionably familiar to the previous song, "Gin Alley," even ending with the same refrain. Gardner insists she and Day dance to the music and even tries to kiss him, which makes him extremely uncomfortable. He desperately asks her brothers to stop calling Gardner "pussycat' and demands to know what they have in common. She explains he's always saying he's such a 90s kid, to which Day yells, "like Rugrats and stuff, I do not associate this with the 90s!" Gardner laments, "You come from a 90s where everyone wore neon and watched Friends, and I come from a 90s where my brothers are the coolest, hottest guys I know," and then pulls off her dress to reveal a new dress in the same style as the band. Finally, Day joins in, admitting he used to be in a Ska band.

The fear and anxiety of meeting your partner's family for the first time is already stressful, but this sketch hilariously heightens it to almost cringe-worthy at times. You can watch the sketch below.

