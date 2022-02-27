If you know someone with a podcast, this new SNL sketch may have found the best present for them. This sketch introduces the new Fisher-price Podcast Set for White Guys, so you can shout "every crazy thought in your head without ruining your life." Responding to the proliferation of podcasts, and especially controversial ones, the product helps the white guy in your life not get canceled.

Host John Mulaney plays a boss who is just about to be fired for something he said on his podcast. He and his coworkers, all also white guys, sit around the office lamenting that people can't take a joke. His friends all chipped in to buy him the Fisher-Price Podcast Set for White Guys as a going away present. Mulaney worries that he promised his "bitch wife" he wouldn't podcast anymore, but his friend (Mikey Day) reminds him that "We're white guys! We need to be able to say every dumb thing into a microphone and not get in trouble."

The Podcast Set for White Guys comes with many exciting features, namely that it does not record anything. The set comes with a microphone, a headset, and soundboard, all in Fisher-price's iconic bright colors and plastic. It also has a battery life of three hours minimum to allow enough time for all the rants you may have. Mulaney and his blow-up doll co-host, clad in a "men's rights activist" shirt, start recording an episode of "the Mind Dojo" where he rants about race in sports and vaccine conspiracy theories. The box even comes with "sponsor" cards, so you can pull out a different sponsor for every episode.

Image via NBC

Mulaney's wife (Heidi Gardner) catches him podcasting at home and immediately starts freaking out, but he assures her that this is just a toy and not recording. She is confused why he needs a toy to say whatever he wants, and he retorts that if he doesn't "they win" to which she responds "Who's they?" However, she realizes that he actually is recording the podcast on his computer over livestream, which doesn't make sense if the podcast itself isn't recording. Mulaney screams "How else am I supposed to get donations, Sharon?" before flipping the table in anger. The sketch ends with the commercial telling us the Podcast Set can be bought wherever tactical gear is sold and that it is for ages 34 and up.

Given just how many podcasts are out there, and how many of them are controversial, maybe the Fisher-price Podcast Set for White Guys isn't such a crazy idea after all. You can watch the sketch below:

