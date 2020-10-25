John Mulaney Will Return to Host ‘SNL’ &, Even Better, It’s for the Halloween Episode

For the fourth time, John Mulaney a.k.a. Mr. Sack Lunch Bunch, is coming back to the hallowed halls of Saturday Night Live to host. News of Mulaney’s return to SNL broke during Saturday night’s episode hosted by Adele. Mulaney will be joined by musical guest The Strokes, who will also be making their fourth appearance on SNL to promote their latest album, The New Abnormal. And speaking of The Sack Lunch Bunch, two new specials starring Mulaney are on the horizon over at Comedy Central and they could get referenced in the upcoming episode.

In addition to SNL sharing the news on social media, Mulaney also spread the news on his Instagram and Twitter. The actor posted the same caption for each respective post, writing, “Three things define New York City: SNL, The Strokes, and Ed Koch. Koch is dead, so they got me. I am so goddamn excited. 4th time up. Wow and wow and wow.”

Mulaney’s fourth time as SNL host is coupled with this being his second time hosting in 2020. The Big Mouth star previously hosted a Season 45 episode back in February, with sketches like “Drag Brunch” and “Airport Sushi” emerging as some of the buzziest moments. But we should expect even greater and wilder things from Mulaney’s upcoming episode because the former head writer will be back to host the Halloween episode. There are so many directions the show could go in for this episode and almost all of those directions offer the opportunity for Mulaney and Co. to comment on this absolutely batshit year. Dare I hope for a “David S. Pumpkins” sequel but it’s Mulaney as ol’ DSP haunting an abandoned post office? Could a “Murder hornets for Biden” political ad where Mulaney voices the lead hornet? Your guess is as good as mine but damn, that’s a good start.

New episodes of Saturday Night Live Season 46 air live on NBC on Saturday nights at 11/10c. Check out John Mulaney’s hosting announcement below. For more, check out our round-up of the best sketches from the latest episode hosted by Adele.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.