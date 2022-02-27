John Mulaney came back to Saturday Night Live to show us all just why he was brought into the Five-Timers Club in the first place. The comedian, who started as a writer on the live sketch show, created some of our favorite characters and brought them to life in a way that reminds us all just how good he is as a comedian behind the scenes. And his opening monologue was a look into the personal battles that Mulaney faced in the last year and where he is now.

Mulaney has been very open about his struggles with addiction. His opening monologue was like a stand-up set for him, sharing stories about his intervention and those who came to help him, and where he is now that he has a 12-week-old son with actress Olivia Munn.

What makes Mulaney such a good host is that the tone of the episode is set right from the jump. The "Opening Monologue" of Saturday Night Live can make or break it, but with a guest like Mulaney, he can easily stand up in front of an audience and make jokes to help get the nerves of hosting SNL out of the way. We've seen people completely freeze or fumble doing their monologue, but Mulaney is an old pro in that regard.

And while this monologue was more about his life that has been very public recently and exploring his drug addiction and how he's been coping, it was still full of on-brand Mulaney jokes. It was fun — he was making jabs at himself and talking honestly with his audience, something that has been a trademark of Mulaney's career in the stand-up comedy world. He isn't afraid to share his life with us, and even when it is painful — like Mulaney going through a public divorce and heading back to rehab — he still includes his fans in that journey and tells everyone what's happening in his life.

We got to know a bit about Mulaney and his son, we learned about his journey in rehab, and we also learned that John Mulaney made an "if you cared, you would have flown in" joke at his own intervention. The opening monologue gave fans a great look into how the rest of the episode would go, and Mulaney, for the most part, did not disappoint. But when you have a stand-up legend kicking off the show, it's usually a good sign.

