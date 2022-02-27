John Mulaney returned to host Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, and with the episode came his inclusion in the Five-Timers Club, great musical numbers from guest LCD Soundsystem, and, of course, a brand new musical sketch. The latest musical sketch is titled "Subway Churro," and it's about as ridiculously delightful as it sounds. When Andrew Dismukes and Chris Redd are waking on the train that says "Forget about it" as a wait time, the two turn to the subway newspaper and concession stand to try and get something to eat to bide their time.

But when Dismukes decides that he will eat a subway churro because he's drunk and hungry, the subway mole man comes out to sing him a song about his choice, and then a musical montage of epic proportions ensues. Including references to South Pacific, Fiddler on the Roof, Little Shop of Horrors, and more.

First, I would like to say that I have thought about buying a churro from the lovely ladies who sell the churros on the subway, and I think we all should get them after this sketch because the ladies are nice and the churros look great. Apart from that, this was another staple in the Mulaney musical songbook. Back with his "Diner Lobster" sketch, Mulaney showed us all a sketch that he'd been trying to get on the air with creator Lorne Michaels for years, and thus a phenomenon was born.

It's a pretty simple setup: Someone wants something that everyone in New York has collectively agreed not to try, and Mulaney is shocked by this decision — it spurs on a whole mini-musical filled with the range of characters you meet on the subway. The "Diner Lobster" was Pete Davidson ordering lobster off a diner menu that resulted in a Les Misérables style number of the lobster fighting for his life at the diner. Then there was the use of the bodega bathroom that resulted in a Willy Wonka-inspired number or the airport sushi that had both Jake Gyllenhaal and David Byrne singing about it. Not to mention the New York souvenir store underwear that was all about the city.

So the fifth journey into Mulaney's musical mind a feat about how many musicals can we get in here talking about the New York City subway system, and honestly, it worked. Except for the fact that we all should eat more of the subway churros. Alex Moffat's gross man in a trench coat was an excellent addition to the legacy.

