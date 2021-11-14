Saturday Night Live saw Jonathan Majors host with musical guest Taylor Swift and it brought us hilarious sketches with Majors singing, dancing, laughing, and...hosting his own scary show with Kenan Thompson called "Strange Kid Tales."

Allen Daniels (Thompson) and Kenny Girard (Majors) listen to parents recount horrifyingly frightening things their children have said to them even though they clearly hate their job. No, really, neither of them want to be making this show about creepy kids and their weird ghost friends.

Allen Daniels is seemingly terrified right out the gate, upset that he's even hosting while it takes Majors as Girard a bit to get too spooked. But eventually, he threatens to quit as many times as Thompson's Daniels does because listening to kids tell you that someone comes into their room at night to sing to them isn't exactly fun. To the point where the "Man in the Red Jacket" shows up just to terrify Daniels and Girard even further. Because, as Daniels says, "imaginary friends are ghosts".

It is, essentially, a show like Buzzfeed Unsolved: Supernatural except that there are just two versions of Ryan Bergara with no Shane Madej to balance it out. It is funny given that many of us were first introduced to Majors in Lovecraft Country, a spooky show in its own right.

From kids who remember dying during World War II to a girl who just lets her great grandmother sing to her every night and thinks that's fine, it makes sense why the two hate hosting this show. But, as Thompson says in the sketch, it's a paycheck and he at least has Majors at his side to keep himself coming to work time and time again. Well, until they finally just quit midshow and announce that it is their last episode before the Man in the Red Jacket (aka Pete Davidson) appears behind them.

Majors may have brought the spooks to life with Lovecraft Country but that doesn't mean Kenny Girard watched in and enjoyed it one bit. Allen Daniels for sure hated it. But if they wanted to let Majors and Thompson host a creepy kids show (even if it was on the SyFy Channel), I'm pretty sure we'd all watch it and love it.

