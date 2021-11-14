Rising star Jonathan Majors hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time last night, and kicked off the show with a monologue poking fun at himself and his upcoming roles. Majors talked in particular about his new Netflix film The Harder They Fall and even did a few jokes about the new Ant-Man movie Ant-Man: Quantumania.

Majors began his monologue by saying that the best way to feel bad about how you look is to spend two months “standing right next to Idris Elba,” his co-star in The Harder They Fall. The film, a Western, stars Majors as an outlaw hunting down Elba, and features an all-star cast including Zazie Beetz, RJ Cyler, Regina King, and LaKeith Stanfield. Majors is of course referencing Elba’s notorious good looks, which previously won him People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Jonathan Majors on 'The Harder They Fall,' Doing His Own Stunts, and How Much Marvel TOld Him About Kang's Role in the MCU

Majors also talked about appearing in the next Ant-Man movie, which he joked the “Black community likes to call it not Blank Panther.” He ended the monologue sharing a piece of his advice his grandfather gave him about how things may appear big at first but soon they appear small, before quipping that this advice is incidentally the tagline for the next Ant-Man movie.

Majors will be playing Kang the Conqueror, the villain of the film and potentially the big-bad of Marvel Phase 4. He made his first MCU appearance in the Disney Plus series Loki, playing a much calmer variant of Kang named “He Who Remains.” Loki’s ending directly set-up the introduction of Kang, and it seems as if Majors will play a large role in not just Ant-Man but the entire MCU moving forward.

Majors also took the monologue as the opportunity to talk a bit about his origins. A military brat, he grew up all over the country, and that he likes to mention all the places that made him who he is, which, he jokes, is a “roundabout way of saying, yea I went to Yale.” He also talked about being homeless at 17, working at both Red Lobster and Olive Garden, where he jokes that he learned that they’re both owned by the same parent company, making it easier to work at both at the same time.

Majors has had a stellar year, with his Emmy nomination for HBO’s Lovecraft Country, his introduction to the MCU, and Netflilx’s The Harder They Fall. Now, he can add hosting SNL to his growing list of accomplishments.

Dreamworks Animated Franchises, Ranked: From 'Shrek' to 'Trolls' and Everything in Between How does 'The Boss Baby' compare to 'Shrek?'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email