The Big Picture Josh Brolin's return to SNL was hilarious, with shirtless moments and self-deprecating humor.

Scarlett Johansson's cold open as Katie Britt was chilling and comedic.

Brolin's monologue poked fun at himself, his Marvel role, and ended with an ice plunge.

Saturday Night Live was new this week with host Josh Brolin and musical guest Ariana Grande and what an episode it was. Brolin was shirtless multiple times, stripping down to his underwear, special guests appeared, and we even had him making fun of himself in the monologue! It was a wonderfully funny time, and a change in pace from recent episodes.

Brolin was back for his third time as host to promote his upcoming book, From Under the Truck, and his role as Gurney Halleck in Denis Villenevue's Dune: Part Two. It was a night filled with funny sketches, and it helped that Brolin seemed to be having a very fun time back at Saturday Night Live after all these years. But it was made that much stronger with a great cold open and monologue!

Scarlett Johanson Returned to 'SNL' For the Cold Open

What's better than a regular old cold open? One with a celebrity guest! As we dove into Joe Biden's (Mikey Day) State of the Union address, there was one character that clearly stood out and that's Katie Britt. The senator became quite the meme for her very bland kitchen and opinions on the SotU. So, of course, Saturday Night Live jumped at the opportunity to make fun of her and brought in the big guns!

Scarlett Johansson made her return to Saturday Night Live as she took over the entire cold open. Johansson played Britt as a terrifying figure who kept smiling through all the outrageous things she was saying about the government. With almost nothing behind her eyes, Johansson delivers a chilling Britt impression, and it is one of those performances that I hope to see again.

Josh Brolin Is Inevitable in His 'SNL' Monologue

Brolin's monologue reminded us just how long it has been since he's been on Saturday Night Live. The last time he hosted was 12 years ago and he made jokes about how not much has changed at Saturday Night Live but plenty has changed for Brolin. He was, after all, Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the meantime between hosting gigs. Brolin made fun of the show, himself, and more importantly, his poetry. Bringing up his "creepy" poem about Timothée Chalamet, Brolin read us his new poem about Kenan Thompson.

By the end of the monologue, Brolin talked about how he's been doing ice plunges for years and that is kind of what it feels like to host Saturday Night Live. So he did just that, jumping into an ice cold bath but not before stripping down to his underwear to do so. It was pretty great hearing Brolin scream "I am inevitable" while submerged in an ice bath.

The full episode of Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

SNL A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Release Date October 11, 1975 Creator Lorne Michaels Cast Bowen Yang , Chloe Fineman , Colin Jost , Ego Nwodim , Sarah Sherman , Kenan Thompson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 49 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock

Watch on Peacock