Do you want to look "how incense smells?" Then, grey adult pigtails may be for you. In this Saturday Night Live sketch, Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon advertise their new service for when you're older but still whimsical. However, they're not just for women, but for everyone, as Kyle Mooney proves in this sketch. While this appears to be a funny but standard SNL sketch, it is also Bryant and McKinnon's goodbye as an iconic SNL duo.

Bryant and McKinnon have done similar commercials many times over the years, such as an ad for Apple Picking or Choir Fashion. The two thrive together, playing off of each other and making everyone around them break. As their departure from the show was recently announced, it seems only fitting that McKinnon and Bryant would team up one last time.

In this sketch, the two are advertising grey adult pigtails, for "whimsical women of a certain age." These aren't normal older women, they're unique women who love art and never stopped smoking pot. The grey adult pigtail pairs well with a Cranberries t-shirt, a children's tutu, and several other hilarious fashion pieces that Bryant and McKinnon describe.

Host Natasha Lyonne plays a satisfied customer of grey adult pigtails who is dating a man who lives in the woods, Richard (Mooney). Mooney, who is also departing SNL, is not only Lyonne's character's boyfriend but Bryant and McKinnon's as well. McKinnon describes meeting him "nine years ago at a white Buddhist temple for swingers," a reference to the fact that Mooney joined the show nine years ago. He, too, has grey adult pigtails: one in the back, and one in the front made of his long beard. While many Mooney fans probably wish he had his own dedicated goodbye sketch more in his wheelhouse, it was still nice to see Mooney appreciated.

Michelle Zauner, the lead singer of musical guest Japanese Breakfast, joins the women as a grey adult pigtail wearer. McKinnon tells her that they "should blow the metal roof off this place," before the women quietly sing Joni Mitchell's "The Circle Game." The commercial ends with an announcer's voice saying "Grey Adult Pigtails. Find them at any natural health food store."

While this isn't as grand a send-off as McKinnon's cold open this week, it still allowed Bryant and McKinnon to do what they do best: play weird older women that you know a lot about just by looking at them. Bryant and McKinnon's dynamic will surely be missed on SNL, as well as Mooney's unique brand of humor. You can watch the sketch below:

