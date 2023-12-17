The Big Picture Kate McKinnon shines as the host of Saturday Night Live, showcasing her comedic brilliance and proving why she's one of the best comedians to grace the show.

The episode features new characters and sketches that highlight a different side of McKinnon's comedy, alongside some recurring favorites.

The ABBA Christmas album sketch is one of the episode's standout moments, filled with hilarity and iconic performances from McKinnon and her co-stars.

Kate McKinnon was on her best form when she returned to Saturday Night Live this week as the host. McKinnon hosting gig was accompanied by Billie Eilish who was the musical guest for the holiday episode. Ready with sketches that proved why she was one of the best comedians to ever grace the stage of Studio 8H, McKinnon's first turn as host of the show highlighted just how amazing she consistently was on the show when she was still a cast mate.

Including some recurring characters and bits that McKinnon is known for, the episode brought a lot of new characters to life for McKinnon and allowed us see a different side to her comedy. McKinnon was a powerhouse next to Kenan Thompson in the Cinema Classics sketch, as well as the Pongo sketch with Mikey Day, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, and Andrew Dismukes. While the entire episode was solid, there were several sketches that stood out from the pack in the Christmas episode, much like Adam Driver's episode from the previous week.

Kate McKinnon Ushers in the Holidays With an ABBA Christmas Album

What's better than a regular ABBA album? The Christmas version of it. This time, ABBA is just singing their famous songs but making them Christmas-themed. Bowen Yang, Kristen Wiig, and Maya Rudolph all join McKinnon as the Swedish pop band ABBA. Famous for their catchy music and even more famous musicals Mamma Mia! and then the film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. What the sketch really nail is a balance between all the reasons why we love ABBA as a band and the Christmas album cheer. A highlight of the sketch is watching Yang, McKinnon, Wiig, and Rudolph struggle to sing close to each other's faces in ABBA's iconic style while slightly changing the words of band's most notable songs.

Kate McKinnon Sings About a Tampon Farm in Musical Sketch

If you have ever wanted to see McKinnon channeling her best rock star vibes, well you now have it. In a new sketch, McKinnon is seen with an acoustic guitar and a mullet, she's joined by Maya Rudolph with a baby strapped to her chest, instantly setting the tone for the sketch. McKinnon' calm voice and mellow tunes almost make you forget this is an SNL sketch, until it is revealed she is singing about a tampon farm. Yes, a tampon farm. This farm includes Billie Eilish, Kristen Wiig, Paula Pell, Rudolph, and current cast members from the show celebrating making tampons. That is until the farm is condemned. Honestly? The song is kind of a banger.

Billie Eilish Is Kate McKinnon's Long Lost Daughter

McKinnon had a lot of great characters during her run on SNL, but Barbara Dedreu was one of the best. As such, it was exciting to the recurring character return for her first episode as host. In the Christmas episode, Dedreu is joined by a fun new intern who looks and acts a lot like Dedreu throughout their time together. Throughout the sketch, as McKinnon introduces cats to viewers hoping someone will adopt them, she also tries to figure out why her intern (Eilish) is so familiar. She then realizes her intern is her daughter from when she donated her eggs. It is a great family moment for Barbara Dedreu and a holiday miracle for the two. While the sketch is relatively simple, it works well thanks to McKinnon and Eilish's comedic chemistry, making it a highlight of the night.

McKinnon closed out the show for the year, but Saturday Night Live will return with another first time host, Jacob Elordi. Mean Girls' Renée Rapp will join Elordi as the musical guest when the season resumes on January 20, 2024.

SNL A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Release Date October 11, 1975 Creator Lorne Michaels Cast Bowen Yang , Chloe Fineman , Colin Jost , Ego Nwodim , Sarah Sherman , Kenan Thompson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 49

