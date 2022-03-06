This weekend's Saturday Night Live episode featured the evergreen Weekend Update segment, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che. Current controversial topics ranging from the HBO series Euphoria to the conflict occurring in Eastern Europe dominated the discussions. Another one of these contentious subjects was the Parental Rights in Education bill, most commonly known (especially by dissidents) as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill. To discuss it, SNL regular Kate McKinnon joined Jost and, of course, injected ironic humor into the situation.

McKinnon was welcomed to the Update desk while being showered by the warm cheers and applause of the live audience. With a big grin on her face, McKinnon quickly jumps to the topic, saying that she believes the bill "is amazing." This naturally gets a shocked reaction out of Jost, who most certainly knows that the actress is gay herself. Soon after, it becomes clear that McKinnon appears to have no substantial understanding of what the bill is actually about and acts as if she understood its unofficial title literally.

Having been in middle school in the 1990s, McKinnon explains that the term 'gay' was used to bully her, which many can relate to. McKinnon gleefully voices her support for what she has understood the law to be and even adds, "in Florida of all places!" However, the 'Don't Say Gay' bill is not devised to prevent the word from being used as an insult in schools. In actuality, this law limits LGBTQ+ discussions at school, restricting teachers' ability to have healthy and educational conversations with their students. The bill also gives parents the right to sue schools that permit any kind of gender identity and sexual orientation discussions.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live,' Other NBCUniversal TV Shows to Stream Exclusively on Peacock as Hulu Deal Ends

Jost shatters McKinnon's state of happy delusion by telling her the truth. "I'm sorry to break this to you," Jost concludes "it's probably going to affect what you have to say." But instead, in usual McKinnon fashion, the comedian adapts and makes fun of the bill by repeatedly, as if having multiple Freudian slips, letting the words "gay," "trans," and "lesbian" escape in place of other words.

McKinnon was one of the best people to bring into the segment to mock the Parental Rights in Education bill. Instead of tackling it head-on as something that personally affects her as a member of the LGBT+ community, she infuses so much irony into the topic that one cannot help see how absurd it truly is.

To see McKinnon's hilarious take for yourself, check out the video below!

Kyle MacLachlan on 'Joe vs. Carole,' Working with Kate McKinnon, and How David Lynch Shaped Him He also discusses how the script tells a more complex and fulfilling story.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Margarida Bastos (208 Articles Published) Margarida Bastos is a native Portuguese writer with an avid interest in gaming, anime, theatre, books, film and TV. Essentially, everything that has to do with the multifaceted nature and fascinating power of storytelling. She has graduated from university in London with a BA in English with Creative Writing and is currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal. Other interests include Psychology, Philosophy, History, D&D, yoga and an unconditional love for animals. More From Margarida Bastos