McKinnon once again put her all into her “Weekend Update” appearance, with the costume and infamous Giuliani rasp helping to complete the performance. McKinnon’s Giuliani was on “Weekend Update” to speak with co-host Colin Jost about the election and all of the fake ballots swirling around to help falsely elected Joe Biden as 46th President of the United States (spoiler alert: this is all bullshit). The bit kicked off with a few jabs at Giuliani’s very real and very absurd press conference held in the parking lot of a Philadelphia-area landscaping company earlier on Saturday before diving deep into all of that alleged fraud going on behind the scenes. Are the ballots from Mars? Are they actually tortillas? And once all the fraud is figured out, what will Giuliani do next? McKinnon was there to provide some answers.
Now, it wouldn’t be a Kate McKinnon “Weekend Update” appearance without a lot of barely-contained goofiness throughout the bit. And boy, oh boy, there was plenty of it on Saturday night. McKinnon and Jost were just having a grand old time as McKinnon took her Giuliani performance closer and closer to the edge of madness. McKinnon even broke at one point, allowing for plenty of much-needed comedic relief.
Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.
Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.