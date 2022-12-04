Did you know that Hello Kitty is not a cat? Seems weird then that she goes by Hello Kitty. In this week's Saturday Night Live with host Keke Palmer, she learned this the hard way as a new employee at the first ever Hello Kitty store in New York City. The sketch featured Palmer and Bowen Yang as part of the new employees at the store in the heart of Times Square and as they're learning about Hello Kitty's history, they get a shocker.

Hello Kitty is a young human girl. Yes, you read that right. The thing that looks like a white cat is supposed to be a human girl. And when new employees Palmer and Yang find out this fact, they have a major problem with it and I can't say that I blame them. And in their confusion, they make some really good points about how this part of Hello Kitty's story doesn't make any kind of sense. Mainly because she looks nothing like a little girl.

Palmer and Yang refuse to move on past the first fun fact because as both Cecily Strong and Molly Kearney keep trying to talk about how Hello Kitty loves things like Mama's apple pie, they keep talking about the fact that this cat is supposed to be a human girl. At least, that's what the creators said in their manual. But as Palmer points out, if you had a baby, and it came out looking like Hello Kitty, you wouldn't think "yup, this is what a normal child looks like".

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'RRR's S.S. Rajamouli Takes Home Best Director at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Things continue to get complicated when they move on in their introduction to Hello Kitty's story to talk about her boyfriend, Dear Daniel. Now if Hello Kitty is a human girl who lives in London, you'd think her boyfriend was a human boy, right? Wrong. He's actually a cat. Which just sets off Palmer and Yang all over again because...well, they're right. Because she's a person but Dear Daniel, who is wearing a suit and a tie, is a cat.

The breaking point is when they learn Hello Kitty is a 48 year-old 3rd grader who is measured in apples. And finally, it is shown that the only apples that count is the Big Apple and all of New York, including Natasha Lyonne, comes out to say that Hello Kitty is a cat for New York. Does it make sense? No. Did I learn a lot about Hello Kitty that I did not know prior to this sketch? Yes but I, like Palmer and Yang, will be stuck on her cat boyfriend and her human self for a bit too long.