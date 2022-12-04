Keke Palmer should host Saturday Night Live all the time. Mainly because she was that good as host with musical guest SZA. Palmer took hosting on like a champ and while she used her monologue to announce her pregnancy, she didn't let that stop her from committing completely to every bit they through at her. Which included getting into a fake fight with Cecily Strong.

The sketch titled "Forceington's Ridge" was about a soap opera from the 80s where Alexia (Strong) is throwing a wine party at Forceington Vineyard. But as everyone leaves to go to the garden, Alexia stays to adjust her breasts in the big mirror (something that she feels the need to point out to everyone).

It's so perfectly representative of those soap operas from the 80s, which are known for being overblown and over the top. Even down to how it is shot with Alexia standing in the mirror as Sandrine (Palmer) approaches in all white to steal the show. The sketch goes on to have Alexia and Sandrine snip at each other over Alexia's husband and the ownership of Forcington until their argument reaches a boiling point. What then results is a physical fight that is one of the funnier things Saturday Night Live has ever done.

Image via NBC

The fight includes Alexia and Sandrine falling behind the couch and when they reemerge, they're two completely different people dressed up like them with knee pads on. The fight switched back and forth with Strong and Palmer talking over the fight and then cutting to them standing on a wall or sitting somewhere as the fight happens in another part of the stage, and it is hilarious to watch with how badly cut together it all is.

It's by design of course but it is so great to see how committed both Palmer and Strong were to the bit. And it was so on par with how soap operas are that it just really worked. Would I watch all of Forceington's Ridge if it was a real show? Probably not but if they had fights like this in everyone episode where suddenly two completely different people were fighting and the close up shots were so bad you could tell it was different, I would watch as much as I could.