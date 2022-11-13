Sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live is taking the rest of November off following its November 12 show, which saw Dave Chappelle as host with musical guest Black Star. Thankfully, viewers won't have to live in host limbo, as the show has revealed its first December guest. Multi-hyphenate Keke Palmer will make her SNL hosting debut on Saturday, December 3. She will be joined by musical guest SZA, who previously appeared as a musical guest several years back.

Palmer has been an entertainment staple since a young age, being an integral part of many childhoods with projects like Nickelodeon's True Jackson, VP and Akeelah and the Bee, the movie that made spelling cool. She has gone on to have an illustrious career spanning film and television, music, and more. Most recently, Palmer dominated headlines with her performance in Jordan Peele's sci-fi thriller Nope. In it, she plays Emerald Haywood, a vivacious woman who teams up with her brother OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) to capture video evidence of an alien stirring up chaos. She also lent her voice to Lightyear and shows The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder and Human Resources, both of which will return for new seasons. Last year, Palmer's TikTok sensation made its way to the page in her short story collection Southern Belle Insults.

SZA is an R&B singer-songwriter who released her debut album Ctrl in 2017. Since then (and even prior to), she has had a steady and prolific rise within the music industry, racking up hundreds of millions of streams on her songs and earning several nominations and awards. Her music has been featured in Scream (2022), Black Panther, Insecure, and several others. She recently released a deluxe version of Ctrl as well as a new single titled "Shirt."

The most recent 48th season of SNL underwent a massive cast shift, with long-time members including Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, Kyle Mooney, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aristotle Athari, and Alex Moffat departing ahead of the season's start. Current cast members include Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Chole Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Dismukes, Punkie Johnson, and Weekend Update hosts Michael Che and Colin Jost. Newcomers to show are Devon Walker, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Molly Kearney.

Saturday Night Live will return on Saturday, December 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT with Palmer and SZA. Peacock subscribers can catch the episode live on the streamer, as well as watch prior episodes from the season. Check out a clip featuring Palmer in Nope below: