Saturday Night Live came back last night with Keke Palmer as host and SZA as her musical guest and the episode was just as wonderful as you'd expect. Mainly because Palmer is infectious with her fun personality. And her monologue was, to no surprise, hilarious. Palmer is famous for having fun on her social media but also for being an absolutely incredible performer as well and the entire episode was filled with highlighting what works so well from a Palmer performance.

In her monologue, she talked about the movie that made her famous, Akeelah and the Bee, which also featured Laurence Fishburne and Palmer talked about being yelled at by him and enjoying her life in the spotlight. But it also was part of her big announcement that she did in her monologue.

Palmer said that a lot of comments on her social media were asking whether or not she was pregnant and what was going on in her life and she said that she was reading them only to reveal in her Saturday Night Live monologue that she is, in fact, pregnant! Opening her jacket to reveal her baby bump, she smiled as she told everyone of her pregnancy and talked a bit about being so excited to be a mother.

Image via NBC

It was cute to see how Palmer reacted to audiences who might be shocked that she was pregnant by saying that she's 29 years-old, and she does have sex, even if many still view her as the young girl from Akeelah and the Bee. But seeing how happy Palmer was to announce her pregnancy set a very fun and exciting tone that went through the entire episode.

Her pregnancy played a bit of a part in the episode where she'd be pregnant in sketches, or would just include it in how she was delivering lines, but it was just a really sweet way for Palmer to both announce her pregnancy as well as kick her hosting gig off with a bang.

So Palmer did what she did best throughout the episode and delivered on every front. No one expected the episode to be bad because we all know how good she is at what she does. But having her announce her pregnancy like that was shocking, and I'm so happy for Palmer and the exciting new journey she's going on. And if she wants to come host Saturday Night Live again? We'd all love it.