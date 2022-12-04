Saturday Night Live brought Keke Palmer in as host, and she had the most fun while also bringing us back to our childhood roots. Meaning she made Kenan Thompson promise to do a "Kenan & Kelly" reboot with her. "Kelly" obviously being a play on Kel Mitchell's part of the series Kenan & Kel that used to exist back in the late 90s. And as a 90s kid, it is a show I think about often, and it's clear that Palmer also grew up with it and loved the buddy comedy.

For the sketch, Palmer says that she has sold the show already, and it is a return to the format of Kenan & Kel but this time with "Kelly" played by Palmer. Throughout the show though she apparently wants to get an Emmy Award and adds things like Kelly being pregnant with Kenan's baby and racking up a bill of $5,000 dollars for soda.

It felt like the perfect sketch for the 90s kids who all grew up watching Kenan & Kel or knew them from All That because while Thompson has been on Saturday Night Live for nearly 20 years, he was in sketch comedy for us millennials when we were kids. And we grew up loving the form because of performers like Thompson. And we were gifted with Mitchell as part of the sketch too!

It just felt so genuine and maybe that's because we all know that Palmer is the kind of performer who shares her love for those she works with and those she's a fan of but the sketch is clearly one that came from people who loved Kenan & Kel growing up. And to have Mitchell in the sketch? That's what made this clearly feel like a gift.

All That and Kenan & Kel were shows that made a lot of young fans get into sketch comedy and comedy as a whole. We watched them and then became fans of shows like Saturday Night Live and so to see those worlds combine? That's what is so cool about this whole thing and Palmer clearly being excited to be part of Kenan & Kelly was hilarious and such a millennial thing to do. Not going to lie though, I would watch Kenan & Kelly & Kel every day if I could.

Check out the sketch below: