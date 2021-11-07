After taking a brief Halloween hiatus, Saturday Night Live is back with first-time host Kieran Culkin and musical guest Ed Sheeran. Growing up in a cramped New York apartment with six other siblings, a mother who worked nights for an answering service, and a father who was a struggling actor made for an unconventional childhood for Culkin. For him and his brothers and sisters, spending time on a film set seemed normal. In fact, as he told Marc Maron on an episode of WTF with Marc Maron, he really loved it. At 39, the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor already has over 30 years of professional acting under his belt. His first acting credit was in 1990 alongside his older brother Macaulay Culkin, in the Christmas classic Home Alone, where he sported suspenders and played the infamous Pepsi-loving little cousin Fuller (who will wet the bed). He continued going on auditions and acting, though never really knew it’s what he wanted to do. He told Variety that around age 20, someone referred to his acting as his “career,” which caused him to stop in his tracks and consider a few options. While he may not have decided at age 6 that he wanted to act, by his early 30s, he couldn’t imagine doing anything else. No two ways about it, Culkin was in it for the long haul.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor has indeed built an impressive career with stand-out performances in projects such as Igby Goes Down, The Cider House Rules, The Mighty, and the Father of the Bride films. In a recent sit down with Collider, Culkin spoke about collaborating with Steven Soderbergh on No Sudden Move, his experience playing Wallace Wells in Edgar Wright’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and what it’s like playing the impish Roman Roy on HBO’s hit series Succession. (Spoiler alert: It’s fantastic.) Fans of the highly dysfunctional Roy family will likely be shocked to learn that Culkin was originally sent a script to read for Cousin Greg (bonkers, right?), but upon reading the description for the character, he knew he wasn’t going to work for that specific role. What he did know, however, was that he might be able to pull off Roman. Though no one at HBO asked him to, he put himself on tape and read some scenes as Roman. And by golly, it’s a good thing he did!

While this was Kieran’s hosting debut, it wasn’t his first time on the show. Back in 1991, he appeared in three sketches, including a medieval times-era sketch alongside SNL legend Chris Farley, when his brother hosted the show (and he nailed it). Well, buckle up fuckleheads, Kieran was back to host his very own episode like a grown-up. From the moment he stepped on stage, Kieran proved he was ready for anything. A Jason Mraz impression? Sure. Playing a skateboarder-turned-jockey? Check. A rap about Thanksgiving? You know it.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the November 6 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Kieran Culkin!

5. Weatherman

Admit it, local news shows are pretty bland. But as Thanksgiving nears, weatherman Riley Kole (Culkin) wants to bring some excitement to the program and celebrate Autumn the best way possible: a rap. In this sketch, Culkin dons a delightful turkey ensemble and shows off his secret rap skills, only to be tragically interrupted by a severe weather alert for all of Rhode Island. But, wait, isn't he the weatherman? How did he not know about this storm? Gobble gobble.

4. Men's Room

Nothing is worse than small talk. In a bathroom. At work. You don’t know what to say to your coworkers, but you can’t not say something. Then you get all weird and self-conscious about the way you wash your hands, or how long you take in the stall. Maybe if you run out of things to say you can just ask if anyone has vacation plans or you could also confess to murder? Anything to get the awkward silence to disappear.

3. Cancelling Cable

Why is cancelling your cable subscription so gosh darn difficult? Shouldn’t this be able to be handled with a few clicks of the computer? That’s exactly what Brad Herman (Culkin) is thinking. He’s fresh off of a breakup and his life would really just be a lot simpler without cable. But Spectrum is not going to go down without a fight. Brad must hold and stand by as he is repeatedly neglected by Spectrum representatives that are equal parts happy and delusional. What actually happens if you don’t give in to your temptation to angrily hang up the phone? You’ll meet the cable overlord himself (itself?), Spectrum (Bowen Yang).

2. Aaron Rodgers Trump Cold Open

Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong) is back, and instead of hurling wine onto Colin Jost over at the Weekend Update desk, she’s welcoming people to her own show, Justice with Judge Jeanine. Jeanine is as loud as ever and ready to give you her hot take on Biden’s vaccine mandates. Or as she likes to call it, the “Fauci ouchie.” Among her guests is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Pete Davidson), who has recently been in the news for refusing to take the Covid vaccine. He reminds people of the simpler days when he was a guest host for Jeopardy!. From there, she sat down with newly-elected Governor Glenn Youngkin (Alex Moffat), a very concerned parent Helen Stevens (Heidi Gardner), and former President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson). Trump was sure to tackle some of the most controversial subjects of the day, including Chris Pratt voicing Mario, Dune, and the lack of swords in Star Wars. The past few weeks, new cast member Johnson has been playing President Joe Biden, but his freaky-good Trump impression was actually what he was known for upon being hired earlier this year.

1. Kieran Culkin Monologue

Culkin’s monologue was a cute little trip down memory lane. After joking that his wife was concerned that his hosting job might “shame the family,” he assured the audience that he knew what he was doing. As mentioned earlier, Culkin appeared on SNL when he was just 9 years old, back when his older brother Macaulay hosted nearly 30 years ago to the day for Home Alone. Culkin treated the audience to footage of him during the “good-byes” in his brother's episode, which featured him asking then-cast member Kevin Nealon if he could pick him up and put him on his shoulders like his older brother. At the end of this episode, Culkin was able to fulfill all of his hosting dreams when Kenan Thompson hoisted him up in the air for old time’s sake.

New episodes of Succession air Sundays on HBO. Next week, The Harder They Fall and Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors makes his hosting debut with musical guest Taylor Swift.

