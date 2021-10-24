Saturday Night Live clearly has its finger on the pulse of Succession's popularity, as Roman Roy himself, Kieran Culkin, will be hosting the next episode on November 6. Ed Sheeran will serve as the musical guest for the episode. SNL will be taking a break next week after an impressive run of four episodes, hosted by Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian-West, Rami Malek, and Jason Sudeikis.

The November 6 episode will actually mark Culkin's second time on the SNL stage. His first appearance came 20 years ago when his brother, Macaulay Culkin, hosted an episode. Sheeran has served as the musical guest twice before in episodes that aired in 2014 and 2017. Succession is in the midst of its third season run, and Culkin's hosting will undoubtedly capitalize on that popularity. Just last evening fellow cast member Nicholas Braun appeared in the What's Up With That? sketch, alongside Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson, and Fred Armisen.

Culkin really broke into the mainstream with his turn as Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) youngest son, though he has appeared in various films and shows over the years. His first film role came alongside his brother in Home Alone, where he portrayed Fuller McAllister. He starred as Scott Pilgrim's roommate Wallace in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and garnered a lot of attention and acclaim with his role as Igby Slocumb in the 2002 dramedy Igby Goes Down. The second season of Fargo saw Culkin as Rye Gerhardt, whose homicide serves as the catalyst for the season's central conflict.

Image via FX

Related: 'SNL's' Best Halloween Sketches, From David S. Pumpkins to Stefon's Wildest Tips

SNL has also set dates for two other episodes in November to air on November 13 and November 20 respectively. Two episodes will also air the following month on December 11 and December 18. It's anyone's best guess as to who will host, though there can be some educated guests. Anyone from Marvel's Eternals could easily host one of the other November episodes, while Larry David could return to the stage as Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to HBO. SNL also loves to bring in musical artists, sports stars, or previous cast members to host, so someone in any of those categories could also host an episode to close out 2021.

The Kieran Culkin/Ed Sheeran episode of SNL will air on November 6, while previous episodes of this season can be streamed on Peacock and Hulu.

Keep Reading: Kieran Culkin on 'No Sudden Move,' 'Succession' Season 3, and Looking Back on 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World'

Share Share Tweet Email

Box Office: 'Dune' Pulls in $40 Million for Biggest Weekend for a Movie Also Debuting on HBO Max Desert Power, you guys. Desert Power.

Read Next