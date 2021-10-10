During the second episode of Saturday Night Live's 47th season, hosted by Kim Kardashian West, Kardashian starred as Jasmine in an Aladdin sketch alongside comedian Pete Davidson. This was a role Kardashian was meant to play her whole life. Not only had she revealed years ago her love for the Disney princess, but she also had previously dressed up as her twice for Halloween, in 2009 and 2016.

The skit features the unlikely duo sitting on the magical flying carpet, which is evocative of one of the most iconic scenes in the movies. The sketch pokes fun at Aladdin and Jasmine’s differences in social standing which are exacerbated to a comedic point. Near the beginning, Aladdin tells Jasmine: “Jasmine, there’s something I need to tell you.” To this Kardashian, in character, responds: “Do you feel self-conscious because I’m the daughter of a sultan and you’re just a lowly street rat?”

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'Saturday Night Live': Kim Kardashian West's Best Sketches, Ranked

This back and forth between the two, wherein Aladdin keeps trying to come up with the courage to reveal his insecurities to Jasmine and she keeps misunderstanding where he’s trying to get at, is pretty great. Another part that made the audience burst into laugher was when Davidson finally says what Aladdin’s fears in the relationship are: “If we go all the way, you might break me, you know? My thing might just break.”

The skit ends with Aladdin asking Genie - played by Bowen Yang - to solve this particular problem of his: “I want you to make me like Pinocchio but down there.” And although his wish is granted, the hilarious conclusion is summed up by Kardashian as Jasmine: “It’s better, even though it’s the wrong color.”

Next week on SNL, the show will be hosted by Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek with Young Thug as the musical guest. Check out the Aladdin skit starring Kardashian West, Davidson, and Yang below.

KEEP READING: Watch Owen Wilson Return to Voice Lightning McQueen in NSFW 'SNL' Sketch

Share Share Tweet Email

Olivia Thirlby Wants That 'Dredd' Sequel Too and She Wants Alex Garland Involved Thirlby also details where Anderson's path could be heading after the events of the first film.

Read Next