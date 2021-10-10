Saturday Night Live has done many a parody, and this week's episode with host Kim Kardashian West decided to spoof a reality dating show franchise we all know well. "The Dream Guy" sees West's Rochelle give out tokens to the various men (and one woman) who have vied for her love over the weeks. SNL takes full advantage of this spoof approach, bringing in various film and sports superstars to portray versions of themselves.

The men that Rochelle gets to meet, who in her words "are some of the best she's met in her whole life and so amazing," include actual former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, WWE legend and The Suicide Squad star John Cena, Gossip Girl and The Boys's Chace Crawford, six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin, comedian and former SNL cast member Chris Rock, Grey's Anatomy's Jesse Williams, and comedian Amy Schumer.

There's also Zeke (Kyle Mooney), who won Rochelle over with his "silly vibe and sunny demeanor," and also his original character Sherlock the Cat.

Image via NBC

Related: 'Saturday Night Live': Kim Kardashian West's Best Sketches, Ranked

Cameron, Crawford, Griffin, Rock, and Williams all receive tokens from Rochelle, with each winning her over in their own unique ways. Schumer, a producer on the fictional 'The Dream Guy,' also receives a token, with the two creating an "unspoken connection," as Schumer makes clear. For Rochelle, it ultimately comes down to Cena (known as John C.) and Zeke as to who will get the final token. She decides to choose John C., even though she's not crazy about him having a wife. Zeke is sent into the fiery pit for not asking any questions about Rochelle on their date and being too afraid to go swimming at the pool.

The sketch marked the return of several stars to the SNL stage, with Rock, Schumer, and Cena all having hosted their own respective episodes. It's also fun to see some familiar faces pop in who truly can play up the look and feel of Bachelorette contestants, such as Crawford and Williams. Here's hoping that Zeke can find love and that John C. can work on the situation of having a wife.

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live can currently be streamed on Peacock and Hulu. The next two weeks also bring new episodes, with hosts Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis. Young Thug serves as the musical guest for Malek's episode, while Brandi Carlile has been paired with Sudeikis. Check out the sketch below:

Keep Reading: 'SNL' Weekend Update Pays Tribute to Norm Macdonald

Share Share Tweet Email

7 Movies Like 'Interstellar' to Watch Next for More Philosophical Sci-Fi Adventures Mind-bending and literally out-of-this-world, these 7 movies should be on everyone's watchlist.

Read Next