Kristen Wiig came back to Saturday Night Live to promote her new Apple TV+ series Palm Royale with musical guest Raye. And, to top it all off, she joined the Five-Timers club in the process! The episode as a whole reminded us why Wiig was one of the best cast members the show has ever had. Each sketch featured brilliant, hilarious characters for Wiig, and, for the most part, they were all new! Sorry, the Target Lady did not make the cut, but she does have her own commercial now.

It's tough to narrow down the best sketches of the night when every single one is enjoyable, but there are a few that can't help but take the spotlight. From Jumanji to Pilates, here are the three best sketches from Wiig's episode.

Jumanji, Ticket to Ride Style

The fear of getting sucked into a board game has become a very real thing since the release of the 1995 film Jumanji. We watched as Robin Williams escaped from a game he was sucked into as a child and the rest was history. So, when a woman (Wiig) is meeting her boyfriend's friends for the first time, and they want to play a game called "Ticket to Ride," she has some relatable fears about getting pulled into the world of the game.

It is truly hilarious watching Andrew Dismukes bicker with Wiig about the logic of the movie Jumanji. Naturally, she is upset about being sucked into the game, but he keeps pointing out that in the movie, we all see Alan get out of the game as the monsters from the Jumanji Jungle spill out after him. It all comes to a head when he opens the "Ticket to Ride" box and Will Forte jumps out because they were, in fact, being "Jumanji-ed" into the game and only Wiig's character gets to be free since she asked not to be "Jumaji-ed." Even if it is one of Williams' best movies.

Kristen Wiig Is a Pilates Instructor From Hell

There is nothing worse than a Pilates class, so why not make it a horror movie? If only it came out at the same time as Immaculate and The First Omen. It could have been a trifecta. Wiig is playing a Pilates instructor who is all but tormenting her class into working out. The sketch plays on the cult-like horrors of joining a Pilates class, like being surrounded by machines that look like torture devices and people with better bodies — including an 11-month pregnant Heidi Gardner. That and Ego Nwodim's leg almost breaking in half to stretch it out.

Sarah Sherman plays a woman warning her friend about Pilates as a class and the horror movie set up for the sketch is truly just one of the more clever things that Saturday Night Live does well. The sketch has a "Papyrus" vibe from when Ryan Gosling hosted years ago. While not the most original, it is hilarious to think about a Pilates class as a horror movie setting.

Go-Karts and Family Drama

What is worse than bad news? Bad news when your parents refuse to tell you about it. Wiig and James Austin Johnson, who has become one of the best cast members outside his cold open appearance as Donald Trump, are playing parents who take their kids to an amusement park of some sort to celebrate their daughter's (Chloe Troast) birthday. Their son (Dismukes) and daughter are waiting with them for the go-karts to work again, and they decide that it is time to tell their children that after the go-karts, they have some bad news to share.

In a truly hilarious fashion, both the kids continue to tell their parents to just tell them what is going on, and yet the parents keep saying after other rides or when a woman named Sheila gets there. It is clearly a "we're getting divorced" sketch, but we never hear either parent say that, leaving the sketch on an eternal cliffhanger!

